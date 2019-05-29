The new Murphy Park, at The Bend in East Moline, got a jump-start on the area's summer concert series this week. On Wednesday, May 29, it introduced a new free weekly series — with Michael Stinson and The Candymakers — at the band shell in front of the Hyatt hotel off 12th Avenue and 3rd Street.
Each Wednesday through Sept. 11, food and drinks will be sold starting at 6 p.m. and free live music will be 7–10 p.m. The first month's lineup will feature Still Shine on June 5; Rude Punch on June 12; The Tillers on June 19; and Spencer Praught/Avey Grouws Band on June 26. For a complete schedule, visit facebook.com/Murphyparkqc.
Nearby at Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline, that summer concert series is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 18, starting Sunday, June 2, with Soul Storm. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/events/636024650162566.
Starting May 30, the Moline Centre Summer Concert Series is held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through August at Bass Street Landing, 17th Street and River Drive. Food and beverages are available for purchase, and the first handful of acts are Class of ‘82 on May 30; Avon Dale on June 6; Minus Six on June 13; Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls on June 20; and Gray Wolf Band on June 27. For more info, visit facebook.com/moline.centre.
The 63rd-annual Rock Island Starlight Revue free concert series at Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St., starts Tuesday, June 4, and goes through July. Eight free concerts will be presented; food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., and popcorn will be served by the Parks Department. Swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDa will begin at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday with a concert from 7 to 9 p.m.
River City 6 kicks off this Tuesday, followed by The Tailfins, the Josh Duffee Orchestra and Troy Rangel & Friends the last week of June. For more info, visit rigov.org.
Because of flooding and rising river levels, the first two concerts scheduled for this year’s Davenport Summer Concert Series have been postponed, and new dates will be announced soon. The first three Music on the River concerts (originally planned at the LeClaire Park bandshell on June 2, 9 and 16) were to be moved to the Freight House, 421 W. River Dr., on the outdoor stage at the west end open-air loading dock, starting at 7 p.m.
A June 16 Tewanta and Good Company concert still remains scheduled there. The Ken Paulsen Orchestra is due to return to LeClaire Park for June 30, with RiverCity 6 scheduled to perform for Red, White & Boom! on July 3. For more info, visit http://bit.ly/2YZfTd3.
The summer Live@Five concert series at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport, starts next Friday, June 7, with a free Mississippi Valley Blues Society concert in the courtyard. A RME 15th-anniversary block party is June 14, featuring Miles Nielsen, and the weekly 5 p.m. shows continue through September. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series is set to kick off its eighth year Thursday, June 6, at Faye's Field just south of the library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 8, held rain or shine.
Attendees are welcome to bring food and drink, and there also will be food and beverages available for purchase. June's lineup includes 10 of Soul on June 6; Joe and Vicki Price (blues) on June 13; Generations Band (rock) on June 20, and Minus Six (pop) on June 27.