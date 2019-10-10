The Bettendorf Public Library’s Global Gathering Mexico celebration will feature the new documentary "Riding the Rails to Hero Street" by award-winning local filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
The free program will feature a Q&A with the Moline-based filmmakers and others, following the 27-minute film.
"Riding the Rails to Hero Street," part one in the Hero Street documentary series, recounts the immigrants’ journey from Mexico to Cook’s Point in Davenport, Holy City in Bettendorf, and the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad train yards and boxcar homes in Silvis.
The families experienced both acceptance and discrimination in their new communities. Around the time of the Great Depression, the families were removed from the rail yards and some moved box cars or built new homes on 2nd Street in Silvis. Only a block and a half long, the neighborhood lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street, as it is now known, has provided over 100 service members since World War II.
The multi-part documentary series will explore the personal and family sagas behind the eight heroes and tell the true story of an ongoing struggle to memorialize Tony Pompa, Frank Sandoval, William Sandoval, Claro Soliz, Peter Masias, Joseph Sandoval, Joseph Gomez, and John S. Munos.
Interviews with family members, friends, veterans, community leaders and historians will be combined with vintage photos and film, and archival materials to tell a story of American courage, character, and perseverance.
The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, and Global Gathering Mexico is a two-month celebration of the culture, heritage, and tradition of Mexico.
Through October, the library will feature programs and activities related to Mexico and its people. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com/programs.
"A World Away from Hero Street," part three in the series focusing on William Sandoval, will premiere at the Putnam Giant Screen on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., where "Riding the Rails to Hero Street" will also be screened.
"Letters Home to Hero Street" (another part in the series) was co-produced with WQPT-PBS and received an Emmy nomination in 2015. For more information about the documentary series, visit HeroStreetMovie.com.