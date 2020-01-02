New house/techno music open houses to start on Jan. 10 in Davenport

DAVENPORT — A new series of free open houses featuring house and techno music will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Underground Economy, 2850 Eastern Ave., Suite 200.

Prestige Productions — which provides DJ and emcee services for weddings, birthdays and other special events — will host the events at locations throughout the Quad-Cities.

"It's a vibe we established, my brother and I, we haven't found it anywhere," Prestige co-owner Emmanuel Juarez, a veteran DJ, said recently of the parties, with his brother Eric. "It's a fun, laid-back and really cool vibe."

The two will be DJ-ing the Jan. 10 event at the new Underground Economy, a co-working space and community where creative professionals, freelance contractors and entrepreneurs come to work and collaborate, according to its Facebook page.

It's also the home for owner Josh Graves' Graveyard Studios, which provides audio and video production services.