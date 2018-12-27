Did you keep up with all of the Quad-City area's entertainment happenings in 2018? Here are the highlights:
Stardust opening
In March, the Quad-Cities gained a new multi-purpose event center that hosted several concerts in 2018. The 8,000-square-foot Stardust opened in a former auto shop in the heart of downtown Davenport, at 218 Iowa Street. The venue burst onto the scene in early March with its first show featuring featuring Bob Schneider, a singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas and followed up with a Shovels & Rope concert the next weekend. It also hosted acts as part of the second Alternating Currents in August and the GAS Feed & Seed Festival in November.
Spotlight on ‘A Quiet Place,' written by Bettendorf natives
Bettendorf-born filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods had anything but a quiet year. The Quad-City natives were in the spotlight in 2018 as the blockbuster horror film they wrote, called "A Quiet Place," became a worldwide hit. “A Quiet Place,” which starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, premiered in March at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Krasinski, known for starring in “The Office,” also directed the Paramount Pictures thriller. Blunt also starred in the Disney hit, "Mary Poppins Returns" this year. Beck and Woods, who attended Bettendorf High School and University of Iowa, said the highlight of releasing the movie was returning to the Quad-Cities to host a screening at their home movie theater.
Introducing: Paper Jams
The Quad-City Times made our own contribution to the area’s music scene in 2018. We launched Paper Jams, an intimate and acoustic concert series held in the Quad-City Times newsroom, on May 4. We have hosted local and touring musical acts such as Liz Moen, Lissie, Yes You Are, The Cerny Brothers, The Artisanals and Esme Patterson. Each performed live sets in the newsroom, which are streamed on the Quad-City Times’ Facebook page. To catch a Paper Jams, follow the Quad-City Times Facebook page at facebook.com/qctimes.
Daytrotter’s venue closing
We broke this news in early June: Daytrotter is done hosting concerts.
Daytrotter's venue, which opened in 2016 on Brady Street in downtown Davenport, ceased live shows because they never proved financially viable, according to Matt Lundberg, senior vice president of Wolfgang's Vault, the New York-based company that owns a majority share of Daytrotter.
"We have never been successful in making an economic go of it," Lundberg said in an interview with the Quad-City Times. "We knew we had to do something. We were losing money every time we were using it."
In addition, several members of Daytrotter's small staff were let go at the time.
The 375-cap venue on the first floor of the historic Renwick Building hosted acts such as Charles Bradley, Dale Watson, Angaleena Presley and Lizzo as well as several festivals.
Paul McCartney's long winding road to Moline
This TaxSlayer Center concert announcement rocked the Quad-Cities: Sir Paul McCartney will make his first Quad-City appearance at the TaxSlayer Center on June 11, 2019, arena officials announced in August. Tickets to the show, regarded as the one of the biggest gets for the Moline venue in recent memory (if not ever), sold out record-fast. The TaxSlayer Center will also host James Taylor on Feb. 23, Dierks Bentley on March 7, and Kiss on March 10.
'French Moderns' at the Figge
The Figge Art Museum welcomed the dazzling “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” a blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum featuring 60 paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most well-known artists, including Monet, Cezanne, Renoir, Matisse, Degas, Rodin and more. “French Moderns,” on display through Jan. 6, has been called one the grandest and most exciting exhibits in the Davenport museum’s history.
Mississippi Valley Fair's lineup shaping up
In November, we got a peek at the lineup for one of the biggest musical weeks in the Quad-Cities. Four of the six grandstand acts -- Dan + Shay, Jake Owen, Tesla and Brad Paisley -- for the 2019 fair, set to be a weeklong celebration of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' 100th anniversary, were announced during a news conference at the fairgrounds. Earlier this month, Nickelback was added to the lineup.
"With this being our 100th year, we wanted to do something big," said Shawn Loter, fairgrounds general manager. "100 years is a big deal."
The 2019 fair, held on the fairgrounds on Locust Street in Davenport, is set for July 30-Aug. 4.
The Rust Belt is on its way
Here’s a music story to follow into the 2019: The Rust Belt, the 4,000-person capacity venue in East Moline, is slated to open in early February.
Plans to convert a warehouse near the East Moline riverfront into the area’s second largest music venue were unveiled in an April Big Story in the Quad-City Times.
Earlier this month, Sean Moeller, the venue’s booking manager, announced a first-of-its-kind, three-day music festival— set for Feb. 14-16, 2019 — will be among the first events held at The Rust Belt, which will be part of the developing East Moline Industrial Park. The festival’s lineup far includes acts such as Hiss Golden Messenger, Greyhounds, Ona, Rookie and Moon Ruin. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, Moeller said.
Named Moeller Nights Festival, the event rebrands GAS Feed & Seed, a festival series Moeller put on four times since February 2017 at venues in downtown Davenport and in the Village of East Davenport.
Moeller, who will book The Rust Belt's shows, said he plans another concert to serve as a "proper grand opening" of the venue, 1201 7th St., East Moline. That show will be held, he said, the weekend prior to the festival.
Stardust opening
In March, the Quad-Cities gained a new multi-purpose event center that hosted several concerts in 2018. The 8,000-square-foot Stardust opened in a former auto shop in the heart of downtown Davenport, at 218 Iowa Street. The venue burst onto the scene in early March with its first show featuring featuring Bob Schneider, a singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas and followed up with a Shovels & Rope concert the next weekend. It also hosted acts as part of the second Alternating Currents in August and the GAS Feed & Seed Festival in November.
Spotlight on ‘A Quiet Place,' written by Bettendorf natives
Bettendorf-born filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods had anything but a quiet year. The Quad-City natives were in the spotlight in 2018 as the blockbuster horror film they wrote, called "A Quiet Place," became a worldwide hit. “A Quiet Place,” which starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, premiered in March at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Krasinski, known for starring in “The Office,” also directed the Paramount Pictures thriller. Blunt also starred in the Disney hit, "Mary Poppins Returns" this year. Beck and Woods, who attended Bettendorf High School and University of Iowa, said the highlight of releasing the movie was returning to the Quad-Cities to host a screening at their home movie theater.
Introducing: Paper Jams
The Quad-City Times made our own contribution to the area’s music scene in 2018. We launched Paper Jams, an intimate and acoustic concert series held in the Quad-City Times newsroom, on May 4. We have hosted local and touring musical acts such as Liz Moen, Lissie, Yes You Are, The Cerny Brothers, The Artisanals and Esme Patterson. Each performed live sets in the newsroom, which are streamed on the Quad-City Times’ Facebook page. To catch a Paper Jams, follow the Quad-City Times Facebook page at facebook.com/qctimes.
Daytrotter’s venue closing
We broke this news in early June: Daytrotter is done hosting concerts.
Daytrotter's venue, which opened in 2016 on Brady Street in downtown Davenport, ceased live shows because they never proved financially viable, according to Matt Lundberg, senior vice president of Wolfgang's Vault, the New York-based company that owns a majority share of Daytrotter.
"We have never been successful in making an economic go of it," Lundberg said in an interview with the Quad-City Times. "We knew we had to do something. We were losing money every time we were using it."
In addition, several members of Daytrotter's small staff were let go at the time.
The 375-cap venue on the first floor of the historic Renwick Building hosted acts such as Charles Bradley, Dale Watson, Angaleena Presley and Lizzo as well as several festivals.
Paul McCartney's long winding road to Moline
This TaxSlayer Center concert announcement rocked the Quad-Cities: Sir Paul McCartney will make his first Quad-City appearance at the TaxSlayer Center on June 11, 2019, arena officials announced in August. Tickets to the show, regarded as the one of the biggest gets for the Moline venue in recent memory (if not ever), sold out record-fast. The TaxSlayer Center will also host James Taylor on Feb. 23, Dierks Bentley on March 7, and Kiss on March 10.
'French Moderns' at the Figge
The Figge Art Museum welcomed the dazzling “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” a blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum featuring 60 paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most well-known artists, including Monet, Cezanne, Renoir, Matisse, Degas, Rodin and more. “French Moderns,” on display through Jan. 6, has been called one the grandest and most exciting exhibits in the Davenport museum’s history.
Mississippi Valley Fair's lineup shaping up
In November, we got a peek at the lineup for one of the biggest musical weeks in the Quad-Cities. Four of the six grandstand acts -- Dan + Shay, Jake Owen, Tesla and Brad Paisley -- for the 2019 fair, set to be a weeklong celebration of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' 100th anniversary, were announced during a news conference at the fairgrounds. Earlier this month, Nickelback was added to the lineup.
"With this being our 100th year, we wanted to do something big," said Shawn Loter, fairgrounds general manager. "100 years is a big deal."
The 2019 fair, held on the fairgrounds on Locust Street in Davenport, is set for July 30-Aug. 4.
The Rust Belt is on its way
Here’s a music story to follow into the 2019: The Rust Belt, the 4,000-person capacity venue in East Moline, is slated to open in early February.
Plans to convert a warehouse near the East Moline riverfront into the area’s second largest music venue were unveiled in an April Big Story in the Quad-City Times.
Earlier this month, Sean Moeller, the venue’s booking manager, announced a first-of-its-kind, three-day music festival— set for Feb. 14-16, 2019 — will be among the first events held at The Rust Belt, which will be part of the developing East Moline Industrial Park. The festival’s lineup far includes acts such as Hiss Golden Messenger, Greyhounds, Ona, Rookie and Moon Ruin. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, Moeller said.
Named Moeller Nights Festival, the event rebrands GAS Feed & Seed, a festival series Moeller put on four times since February 2017 at venues in downtown Davenport and in the Village of East Davenport.
Moeller, who will book The Rust Belt's shows, said he plans another concert to serve as a "proper grand opening" of the venue, 1201 7th St., East Moline. That show will be held, he said, the weekend prior to the festival.