Recognizing the legacy of blues in the area, the Quad-Cities chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame will hold a free induction ceremony on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Veteran Rock Island bluesman Jason Stuart, of Cobalt Blue, will host the event. The host band this year will be new inductees The Spoonbills, and emcee is David Baker, of KALA-FM at St. Ambrose University. There will be food for sale and a cash bar with all proceeds going to the American Legion.
“It's not just for blues bands and artists, but recognition of all people who have made great contributions in the blues,” Stuart, 68, who was recognized by the Blues Hall of Fame as an ambassador in 2011, said recently. “There's a lot of other great people in the Quad-Cities besides Bix Beiderbecke and they needed to be recognized.
“The ambassador award recognizes somebody who represents Quad-Cities blues music, whose job is to pick out other musicians 10 years down the line worthy of being put here. The Hall of Fame recognizes great blues artists, master blues and legendary blues artists.”
Stuart — who's hosted a blues show on KALA Sunday afternoons for 37 years — has joked to others that being in the Hall (which has a website but no physical location) “and $3 will get you a Starbucks.”
“The strange thing is, with all of the blues that has come through this town in generations, there is so little of blues left,” he said.
The Spoonbills have played since 1982, and were the first band to play the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival in 1985, said drummer Woody Trauffer, of Davenport.
“To me, it pays off for the all work we did,” he said. “Playing has always been a joy, but you always have the driving, the hauling equipment. We joke we play for free — you're paying for us to tear down and set up.”
Among the new inductees are Shane Johnson's Blues Train, Ellis Kell Band, Chris Avey Band, Ernie Peniston Band, ambassador Ethan Good, educator Karen McFarland, and Chris Beiderbecke. Beiderbecke is the grand-nephew of Bix (1903-1931), the legendary cornetist and Davenport native.
This class also includes Chris Beiderbecke's bandmates, The Mudcats, a band he was in for about 12 years. They enjoyed some success in the '80s and '90s, playing in Mississippi Valley Blues Fests and opening for Muddy Waters at the Col, as well as being the host band for a series of “now legendary Halloween bashes held at the Moline Eagles ballroom,” he said this week.
“It's an amazing coincidence that the ceremony and jam and the Bix Birthday Bash are not only being held on the same day but literally down the block from each other,” he said.
The Sunday after-party will be at Geezers Draft House, 1654 W. 3rd St., Davenport, with the Pena Brothers Band Jam starting at 6 p.m. That band will be inducted this year into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, to be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in the Iowa Great Lakes by the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association.
For more information on the Blues Hall of Fame, visit https://bit.ly/2tSDmz6.