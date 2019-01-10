Looking for extra motivation to leave your house this winter?
From concerts to musicals, there's plenty of fun on tap during the first few months of 2019.
Here are 19 events to look forward to this year.
1. Icestravaganza
If the cold never bothered you anyway, check out the seventh annual Icestravaganza. Festivities include interactive ice sculptures, kids’ activities, visits from an ice princess and more set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Freight House in downtown Davenport.
2. The Travelin' McCourys
See The Travelin’ McCourys, a bluegrass band based in Nashville, with opening band River Valley Rangers, on Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. ‘Newsies’ at Circa ‘21
A new musical comedy is hitting the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse stage this month. “Newsies,” opens Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost: $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.
4. Winter Wine experience
Check out the 10th annual Winter Wine Experience, an evening full of wine tastings and live music, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The event kicks off the River Music Experience’s annual appeal and helps fund the nonprofit’s educational programming. Tickets cost $45 in advance and $55 at the door.
5. Comedian Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham, the popular stand-up comedian and ventriloquist, is hitting the road on his "Passively Aggressive" tour, which includes a stop at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. His show, which will include appearances by Dunham's characters such as Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist plus a few new faces, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Tickets, $50.50, are available at are available at Ticketmaster.com, by visiting the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or calling 1-800-745-3000.
6. Kinky Boots
The Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" features songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and is a celebration of friendships as well as changing your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, an owner of a shoe factory who forms an unexpected business partnership with a cabaret performer. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $58, $80, are on available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
7. Bacon and Beer Festival
The Bacon & Beer Festival is back. The one-day celebration of bacon and beer is set for Saturday, Feb. 2 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $30 for general admission. For more info, visit baconandbeerfestivals.com.
8. The Western Den at the Redstone Room
See The Western Den, an indie folk band from Boston, play a show on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St, Davenport with BEEs, a Quad-City based band, and Wild Age. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org.
9. Winter Live at Five
The River Music Experience is again offering an indoor version of its free summer concert series, Live @ Five. The winter series will feature live music from local bands from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The series kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 6 with The Mercury Brothers. For more info, visit rivermusicexeperience.org.
10. Elizabeth Moen at the Raccoon Motel
The show calendar is stacked in January and February at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. One show to look out for features Iowa City-based singer/songwriter Elizabeth Moen as well as Katie Sin and Elly H. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
11. Moeller Nights Festival
Sean Moeller has put on his share fair of festivals. He is shaking up his popular GAS Feed & Seed event, which he launched in February 2017, to suit The Rust Belt, the soon-to-open 4,000-person capacity music venue in East Moline. His Moeller Nights Festival — set for Feb. 14-16 — will be among the first events held at The Rust Belt, which will be part of the developing East Moline Industrial Park. The festival’s lineup so far includes acts such as Anderson East, Lolo, Lissie, Hiss Golden Messenger, Greyhounds, The Cerny Brothers, Ona, Rookie and Moon Ruin. For more info and tickets, visit moellernights.com.
12. Gretchen Wilson in concert
See country singer Gretchen Wilson, known for tunes such as "Redneck Woman," perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Rhythm City Casino's event center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $40-$65, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.
13. James Taylor at the TaxSlayer Center
Singer/songwriter James Taylor is coming to the Quad-Cities. Taylor, known for songs such as "Fire and Rain," and "You've Got a Friend," will be joined by special guest Bonnie Raitt, the best-selling artist, 10-time Grammy winner and rock 'n' roll hall-of-famer. Their concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, $69-$103, are available at Ticketmaster.com, by visiting the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or calling 1-800-745-3000.
14. QCSO takes on Beethoven's 5th
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will open its Masterworks series with Beethoven's "Twelve German Dances," and his well-known "Symphony No. 5" Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E, 3rd St., Davenport and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Augustana College's Centennial Hall. For tickets and more info, visit qcso.org.
15. Dierks Bentley at the TaxSlayer Center
Country star Dierks Bentley is bringing his "Burning Man" tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Thursday, March 7. The concert, featuring guests Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes, will start at 7 p.m. The hit-maker is known for tunes such as "What Was I Thinkin'," and "Drunk on a Plane." Tickets, $34.75, $54.74, $69.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or at 1-800-745-3000.
16. KISS at the TaxSlayer Center
The legendary rock band KISS announced in September that their "End of the Road" tour would be their last-ever tour. And that tour is passing through the Quad-Cities. Before KISS calls it quits, after 45 years of performing, see the rockers in concert on Sunday, March 10 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to as high as $1,000 for VIP seats, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or at 1-800-745-3000.
17. St. Patrick's Day festivities
All things green are going to take over the Quad-Cities during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. You can expect plenty of parties to be planned at area establishments. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds has confirmed it will host a two-day party for the second year in a row. Plus, you can count on seeing a flood of people for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXIV on Saturday, March 16.
18. 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
The Quad-City Music Guild will open its 2019 season with "Jesus Christ Superstar," a musical that chronicles the final days of Jesus Christ. Debuting on Broadway in 1971, it features compositions by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It opens on March 22 and runs through March 31 at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For more info, visit qcmusicguild.com.
19. Fairytales with Ballet Quad-Cities
Ballet Quad-Cities is taking on classic fairytales such as Peter and The Wolf and Mother Goose with Orchestra Iowa performing the music of Prokofiev, Ravel and more. See the show at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $15-$25 are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by calling 800-745-3000.