As part of its mission to present top-notch contemporary theater, QC Theatre Workshop (QCTW) is staging the area premiere of the 2017 Broadway comedy “A Doll's House, Part 2,” over the next three weekends.
Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winner — the most-produced straight play across the country during this season — is a sequel to Henrik Ibsen's groundbreaking 1879 classic, which ended with its heroine Nora walking out on her children and husband Torvald in search of independence.
In “A Doll's House, Part 2,” a Tony nominee for Best Play and winner for lead actress Laurie Metcalf, 15 years have passed, and Nora has become a successful feminist writer.
Torvald, meanwhile, continues to work at the bank, having raised their children with the aid of housekeeper Anne-Marie. Nora has learned that she and Torvald were never actually divorced and returns to her old home to request that the man make their parting official, according to a synopsis.
But after all that’s happened, will Torvald give her what she wants? And is Nora prepared to face everything she left behind, including her now-grown daughter Emmy?
A New York Times review said Hnath “approaches what might seem like a hubristic project with the humility and avidity of an engaged Everyreader.” 'A Doll’s House, Part 2' gives vibrant theatrical life to the conversations that many of us had after first reading or seeing its prototype, conducted in our own minds or perhaps over blunts and beers in dorm rooms.
“Ibsen left his unlikely maverick of a heroine on the threshold of a dark and undefined future,” the review said. “Haven’t you found yourself pondering not only Nora’s fate but also that of her abandoned husband and children?"
Just a year after its debut at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, Calif. — and following an acclaimed Broadway run — the play is being staged at 27 theaters nationwide during the 2018-19 season, including now at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.
“I'm really excited to bring this play to the Quad-Cities,” QCTW artistic director Aaron Randolph III said in a recent release, “because it pays wonderful tribute to Ibsen, one of the great playwrights of the past, but does so in a way that's engaging, hilarious, heartbreaking, and completely accessible to a modern audience.”
Making his directorial debut with the Workshop is Dave Bonde, whose previous Davenport credits have included “You Can't Take It With You” for St. Ambrose University and “Glengarry Glen Ross” for the Curtainbox Theatre Company. Bonde is also a comedian with the area's Comedy Thingy brigade that airs monthly “All You Care to Eat” podcasts.
“I couldn't have asked for a better cast and crew with whom to make my return to directing after six years,” he said. “Their talent and passion is paralleled by their work ethic and it's made the process pure pleasure.”
The “Doll's House, Part 2” cast includes Kitty Israel as Nora, a classical-theater veteran of the Prenzie Players' “Henry VIII” and Genesius Guild's “The Merchant of Venice,” and Jackie Skiles (as Anne-Marie), whose many credits at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre include “California Suite,” “Busybody,” and “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike.”
In their roles as Emmy and Torvald, Workshop veterans Laila Haley (“Broken,” “The Big Meal”) and Mike Schulz (“Dead Man's Cell Phone,” “Peter & the Starcatcher”) round out the cast.
“This show is full of heart-rending moments and smart, fast-paced comedy,” Bonde said. “This cast handles both equally well, and with such grace and aplomb that they make it look effortless.”
For reservations and more information, call 563-823-8893 or e-mail QCTheatreWorkshop@gmail.com, and visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop.