North Scott's Bain, PV's Kaffenberger win solo dance state titles

Hannah Bain of North Scott and Josie Kaffenberger of Pleasant Valley won solo championships in dance competition, and Davenport Central, Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley won team categories Saturday when awards were announced for the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships.
Bain won in Class VIII and Kaffenberger won in Class IX with their performances on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. It was the second year in a row that Kaffenberger claimed the state title.
Both North Scott and Pleasant Valley dominated their classes.
North Scott's Olivia Wessel and Megan Sacia tied for 10th place in Class VIII, and teammate Annika Foit placed second.
Pleasant Valley did even better, as Maci Quam was the runner-up to Kaffenberger, and Kylie Crome and Emma Richards tied for third. In addition, Pleasant Valley's Louie Conn placed fifth and Reagan Glaus took ninth.
Also in Class IX, Davenport Central's Alexis Panther placed sixth, Muscatine's Isabellle Sand was seventh and Rachel Redden of Bettendorf claimed eighth.
Maya Ziegenhorn of Louisa-Muscatine captured second place in Small School Color Guard, and teammate Avery Wilson placed sixth in Class III Dance.
Also earning a top-10 finish was Emerson Severson of Davenport Assumption, sixth in Class V Dance. That class was won by Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre, who won for the fourth year in a row.
In team competition, Assumption won Class IX Pom, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf finished 1-2 in Class XII Pom, respectively, and Davenport Central won the Coed category.
Central also was runner-up in Large School Kick, while Davenport West was third. Assumption claimed second place in Class III Jazz and fourth in Class V Hip Hop. Pleasant Valley was second in Class VI Jazz.
North Scott placed third in Class II Lyrical and Class XI Pom, Louisa-Muscatine tied for third in Class III Hip Hop, Wapello tied for third in Class III Pom and Tipton placed third in Class I Lyrical. Bettendorf was fifth in Class VI Jazz, Muscatine placed fifth in Class XII Pom and Wilton was fifth in Class II Jazz.
