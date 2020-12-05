North Scott's Bain, PV's Kaffenberger win solo dance state titles

Hannah Bain of North Scott and Josie Kaffenberger of Pleasant Valley won solo championships in dance competition, and Davenport Central, Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley won team categories Saturday when awards were announced for the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships.

Bain won in Class VIII and Kaffenberger won in Class IX with their performances on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. It was the second year in a row that Kaffenberger claimed the state title.

Both North Scott and Pleasant Valley dominated their classes.

North Scott's Olivia Wessel and Megan Sacia tied for 10th place in Class VIII, and teammate Annika Foit placed second.

Pleasant Valley did even better, as Maci Quam was the runner-up to Kaffenberger, and Kylie Crome and Emma Richards tied for third. In addition, Pleasant Valley's Louie Conn placed fifth and Reagan Glaus took ninth.

Also in Class IX, Davenport Central's Alexis Panther placed sixth, Muscatine's Isabellle Sand was seventh and Rachel Redden of Bettendorf claimed eighth.

Maya Ziegenhorn of Louisa-Muscatine captured second place in Small School Color Guard, and teammate Avery Wilson placed sixth in Class III Dance.