Oh what fun!: Five things to know about the Quad City Arts' Kwik Star Festival of Trees

The Quad-Cities' kick-off to the holiday season is back this year with the Kwik Star Festival of Trees, whose "Oh What Fun!" theme guarantees a good time for anyone looking to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

For the past week, Quad City Arts staff, volunteers and partners have been working feverishly to get everything perfect before the RiverCenter doors open to the public. After the organization had to pivot last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is ready for some in-person cheer.

"Everyone I've talked to about Festival, even way back in the summer when we announced that we were coming back, there was just so much excitement in the air about having Festival back," said Festival of Trees Administrator Kaleigh Trammell. "We have a lot of new designers this year who are just excited to be able to ... be part of the events."

Festival of Trees is open to the public starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 and going through Nov. 28, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, at RiverCenter, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-10, and $6 for seniors.

With so many activities, performances and trees to see, it could be hard to know where to start. Here are five things to know before diving into the Festival of Trees celebrations: