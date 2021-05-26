One-of-A-Kind 1929 Travel Air flown home to Illinois

It’s a love story that spans nine decades and involves a one-of-its-kind 1929 Travel Air Model 10-D airplane.

Hermann Carus was an early adopter of aviation. In August 1930, he purchased a new 1929 Travel Air Model 10-D for $5,500. At that time the Travel Air was considered to be the Cadillac of the Air. Carus owned and flew the airplane out of the old Peru, Illinois, airport until he sold it in 1942.

Peru is about 75 miles from the Quad-Cities.

Originally registered as NC418N, that very same Travel Air has now made it full circle by returning to the family hometown of Peru where the love for aviation — and for this specific aircraft — continues today.

NC418N is the only surviving Travel Air 10-D of the 11 which were produced in Kansas before the Great Depression took its toll on the aircraft industry.”

The Travel Air company was founded 1925 by the three important aviation pioneers Walter Beech, Clyde Cessna and Lloyd Stearman and they build many types of airplanes; each of the founders later created their own companies.

While based at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport (KVYS) in Peru, it will be touring the Midwest to promote aviation.

Quad-City Times​

