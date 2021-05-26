 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One-of-A-Kind 1929 Travel Air flown home to Illinois
0 comments
topical

One-of-A-Kind 1929 Travel Air flown home to Illinois

  • 0
plane

Peter Limberger sits in the cockpit of the one-of-its-kind 1929 Travel Air Model 10-D, which will be flown from Pennsylvania to its original home of Peru, Ill., to be back with the Carus family.

 Contributed photo

It’s a love story that spans nine decades and involves a one-of-its-kind 1929 Travel Air Model 10-D airplane.

Hermann Carus was an early adopter of aviation. In August 1930, he purchased a new 1929 Travel Air Model 10-D for $5,500. At that time the Travel Air was considered to be the Cadillac of the Air. Carus owned and flew the airplane out of the old Peru, Illinois, airport until he sold it in 1942.

Peru is about 75 miles from the Quad-Cities.

Originally registered as NC418N, that very same Travel Air has now made it full circle by returning to the family hometown of Peru where the love for aviation — and for this specific aircraft — continues today.

NC418N is the only surviving Travel Air 10-D of the 11 which were produced in Kansas before the Great Depression took its toll on the aircraft industry.”

The Travel Air company was founded 1925 by the three important aviation pioneers Walter Beech, Clyde Cessna and Lloyd Stearman and they build many types of airplanes; each of the founders later created their own companies.

While based at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport (KVYS) in Peru, it will be touring the Midwest to promote aviation.

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ‘full on dating’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News