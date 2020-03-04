'Our Town' turns contemporary in 'Their Town.' East Moliner's play to be staged at Playcrafters

Playwright Alex Richardson of East Moline based his latest stage work on an iconic American play, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”
Saying he was both inspired and frustrated by the 1938 classic, which takes place over the first 13 years of the 20th century, the 26-year-old Moline High School alum wrote “Their Town,” which applies similar themes in a contemporary setting. It will open Friday at Playcrafters, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
“I took the same idea of looking at a day in the life of a small town,” Richardson said, noting most of the problems in “Our Town” are “so far removed from what we need to worry about. I wanted it to make more sense to modern audiences.”
Of the Pulitzer winner, from which he also borrowed the lead roles of Emily and George, he said, “I like the idea of the script, but I’ve never really seen it done well. It’s kind of out of date. ... I just wish there was more I could connect to.”
Both his and Wilder’s work address universal themes of slowing down and savoring life, actions that are needed today more than ever, Richardson said. “There are so many people who are in a rush, don’t take the time to stop and smell the roses. It’s a really good message people need to hear. It’s a nice reminder to breathe now and then.”
“Our Town” is set in the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners, and “Their Town” is set in an unnamed Midwest “flyover” town. It examines life, love and death in the new century, Richardson said. Emily is in a relationship which neither person knows how to leave. Mike is working in a dying industry at a failing company. Cierra’s ex-husband took the car, and Bernard can’t get the remote to work.
“Their Town" is about juggling family, jobs, bills and life’s complications, Richardson said. “Dating today is much different than it was 100 years ago.”
"Their Town" is part of Playcrafters' Barn Owl series of edgier, more contemporary works. This year, all four plays are Q-C originals. The others will be “Princeton's Rage” by Don Faust in June, “The Whistleblower's Dilemma” by Jim Sederquist in August, and “Four Stories” by Robert Greve in October.
You have free articles remaining.
He’s not directing this show, but Richardson did direct his Playcrafters debut, “(a work in progress),” in January 2019. It was about the foibles and challenges that come with producing a play.
“I had experienced enough of it, I should put it all together,” he said of his already bountiful theater experience, which includes working with 80-plus Quad-Cities productions at several area theaters.
“It had been a long time since we’d done originals,” Richardson said of Playcrafters, where he directed “Clybourne Park” in July 2018. “It was a surprise to me Playcrafters picked it, and they wanted to do more of those originals.”
“It’s always exciting and horrifying,” he said of seeing his own words acted on stage. “If people don’t like it, I’m the guy who wrote it.”
His first play, a 10-minute scene, was performed while he was at the University of Illinois at a festival in October 2014, and there in 2016, his one-man show “Ghost Light” was performed. That year, Richardson earned his bachelor’s degree in media communications, and he earned a master’s degree in computer information systems in December 2018 from Colorado State University.
He just passed his first anniversary as a senior research analyst at Black Hawk College in Moline, where he manages the data warehouse.
Richardson won the local adult division of the QC Theatre Workshop’s playwriting festival in February 2018 with “Alone,” a play about domestic abuse, which was given a staged reading in Davenport.
While his first involvement with Playcrafters was acting in “Moving” in 2012, he said he refers being backstage behind the scenes.
“It’s a smaller time commitment,” he said, adding he likes directing because it gives him ultimate control and vision over a production. “It’s frustrating when you’re working on something and you’re not in charge. It’s nice when you’re the director, you see a problem, and can fix it.”
This is the first year the Barn Owl shows are being staged for two weekends instead of just one. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. All tickets are $8 on opening night; on all other nights, tickets are $10; $8 for military members, seniors and students; and $5 for members. Reserve tickets at 309-762-0330 or playcrafters.com.