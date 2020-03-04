'Our Town' turns contemporary in 'Their Town.' East Moliner's play to be staged at Playcrafters

Playwright Alex Richardson of East Moline based his latest stage work on an iconic American play, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”

Saying he was both inspired and frustrated by the 1938 classic, which takes place over the first 13 years of the 20th century, the 26-year-old Moline High School alum wrote “Their Town,” which applies similar themes in a contemporary setting. It will open Friday at Playcrafters, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

“I took the same idea of looking at a day in the life of a small town,” Richardson said, noting most of the problems in “Our Town” are “so far removed from what we need to worry about. I wanted it to make more sense to modern audiences.”

Of the Pulitzer winner, from which he also borrowed the lead roles of Emily and George, he said, “I like the idea of the script, but I’ve never really seen it done well. It’s kind of out of date. ... I just wish there was more I could connect to.”