Growing up on his maternal grandfather's North Carolina farm, Brandon Vinson not only had a blast riding on his tractor and truck. He learned the value of hard work and perseverance.
“My grandfather is my biggest role model. He worked his fingers to the bone to support a wife and seven kids. He has always been there for me in life,” said the 34-year-old native of Currituck, N.C., who now drives Grave Digger in the national Monster Jam tour, coming to Moline this weekend. “He taught me that hard work pays off and never stop dreaming. He worked hard his whole life.”
Vinson took those lessons to heart as he started with Monster Jam in 2010, as a crew chief for the Grave Digger team. “I had been watching them on TV for years; I was a fan of it,” he said in a recent interview. “It was a blast, a great time. To be hands-on, be inside the stadium you watched on TV, being with your best friends, was cool. To be in your 20s traveling the world by yourself, it was a cool time.”
His favorite memory of that time is winning a Monster Jam World Finals championship in Las Vegas as a crew chief for Ryan Anderson in 2016.
“We went to Las Vegas a bunch of times and came up short. That was the year, we went there and were just spot on with everything,” Vinson said. “He was spot on driving, won the championship. It felt good. With 32 of the best drivers in the world championship. When I was fairly new to the sport, it meant everything in the world.”
His dreams of becoming a Monster Jam athlete were realized in 2017 when he became a driver for Grave Digger. With a legacy dating to 1982, the monster truck is one of the most famous of all time (there are seven currently in rotation), Vinson said. With a 1950 Chevrolet panel body, the truck has green flames, letters dripping blood, a foggy graveyard scene with tombstones bearing names of competitors, a haunted house silhouetted by a full moon, and a giant skull-shaped ghost.
“It's just a cool truck, it stands out,” the driver said. “It's just cool, old-school – the paint speaks for itself, it's all hand painted. You know when you see Grave Digger, it's an awesome truck. Everybody knows what it means. It's known for putting on shows, just going all-out, 110 percent for the fans, never wanting to disappoint.”
That reflects Vinson's personality. “It's a perfect fit, that's how I am,” he said. “I'm outgoing, love to have a good time, make everybody laugh. That goes into my driving style.”
Vinson has described his driving style as “wide open,” “very competitive,” and “one foot on the gas and one foot to the grave.”
When he started as a driver, “It was amazing – it was a goal of mine to be a driver one day, to get the opportunity to do that,” Vinson said. “Once I became a driver, I never looked back. I set my goals on being the best I could be, driving the truck, getting better every day, trying to win the championship.”
He calls the drivers athletes since “you've got to be in shape, you got to be mentally and physically in shape. You're a triple threat, with three different vehicles,” Vinson said of the events. “You're racing the monster truck, an ATV and racing a speedster. It's nonstop transitions, six competitions in the event, in three different vehicles.
“You gotta be in shape, have to have your mind right,” he said. “Doing the actual shows are an actual workout in itself.”
Vinson also takes pride in the amount of time Monster Jam drivers spend meeting fans, with Party in the Pits before each show – which gives fans the opportunity to get a view of the trucks up close and meet the drivers.
“We interact with our fans more than any other sport in the world,” Vinson said. “We go the extra mile with fans.”
“It's fun. It makes what you're doing worth it,” he said. “I like being a role model. I started from nothing. Where I'm at it is hard; people want to do what you do. I tell them, work hard and follow your dreams. You see the smiles on their faces, and that makes it worth it for me. I was that person.”
“The best thing is living my dream and being able to travel the world and see new places.”
He also appreciates his three-man crew, since he put time in that role – working sometimes over 80 hours a week taking care of everything on the massive truck.
Among the drivers competing this weekend in Moline is Myranda Cozad, a Davenport West alum who operates the popular Scooby Doo monster truck.
“Everybody that drives with Monster Jam is good enough to be with everybody. The girls do an awesome job,” Vinson said. “She'll be good competition in Moline.”
“The crowd – it's getting better, a lot of females come out to the show. It's still more males, but women drivers help get female fans,” he said. “ If you have mom and dad, daughter and son, there's something for everybody at Monster Jam shows. You get the full experience, somebody to root for – whether it's male or female. It makes that experience for everybody, really.”