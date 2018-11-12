If you like war movies and horror movies, have I got a hybrid for you.
“Overlord” is a smart gorefest – really a science-fiction piece - set during World War II. It’s not a star vehicle by any means, but among its ensemble are two of the most competent young stars around.
The title stems from “Operation Overlord,” the code name for the Battle of Normandy, the Allied initiative that launched the successful invasion of German-occupied Western Europe.
The movie is set in June 1944 – just before D-Day. A platoon of soldiers is dispatched in the night to parachute behind enemy lines in France to blow up a Nazi radio tower and make way for the Allies in a ground invasion.
Not everybody makes it to the ground alive.
The ones who do include the sensitive (Jovan Adepo, “Fences”); tough explosives expert Ford (Wyatt Russell, television’s “Lodge 49”) and comic-relief Tibbet (John Magaro, “The Big Short.”)
They discover something dead … something that looks kind of like a dog, but not exactly. The creepiness begins to permeate the atmosphere at the point this discovery is made.
The soldiers make their way to a French village this is occupied by the Nazia. They encounter a young woman (Mathilde Ollivier) who helps them stay hidden, even though Nazis are swarming around them.
It turns out that this particular group of Nazis includes a mad-scientist type whose experiments are secretive and even more horrifying than the Nazis themselves. Underneath a church, scientists are working on an injection that can turn people into … something else (“The thousand-year Reich needs thousand-year soldiers!” one German says).
Truly, is the kind of movie they used to show in drive-ins, with carnage and action galore. The idea of the Nazis and macabre experiments is sadly grounded in truth, so this is all the more ghastly.
Adding to its retro feel is the presence of Russell, who will remind cinephiles more than a little of his dad, Kurt Russell, and even his grandfather, Bing Russell.
Before the movie was released, the scuttlebutt was that it was going to be fourth installment in the “Cloverfield” film series, which producer J. J. Abrams denied (and which it isn’t, although there are theories floating around that it could connect to a broader “Cloverfield” universe).
A lot of the film’s grisly components - -and they are many, especially toward the end – are achieved through makeup artistry. It’s nice to see a movie in which CGI isn’t overdone.
Not for the nervous and not for the kids, “Overlord” is for action enthusiasts and “creature feature” fans. If you’re among them, it’s a don’t-miss.