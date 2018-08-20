I hear this a lot: “I don’t care what the critics say.”
That’s fair. But what isn’t fair is to lump us all together. We have different perspectives, different criteria, and most of the time we don’t all agree about a movie’s worthiness unless it’s either a horrible film or an outstanding one.
At the moment, we (that is, all of the critics on www.rottentomatoes.com) agree that “Pandas” is terrific. That’s pretty incredible.
But then, so is this 40-minute film that packs more of a punch than its 2½-hour feature-film counterparts.
And I fully admit this: It’s quite probably that someone could have filmed 40 minutes of pandas just being pandas, and I would have been pretty entertained.
But this is so much more than a look at adorable animals. First, it’s in 3D, which provides you immersion in this IMAX show.
Directors David Douglas and Drew Fellman give us the best seat in the house, whether baby pandas are being tended, coming toward you down a slide or consuming some of the 50 pounds of bamboo shoots they eat on a daily basis.
We find out that pandas are facing extinction in the wild. But, while Kristen Bell narrates, we also learn about the initiative at the Chengdu Panda Base, where experts at the preserve in the Sichuan province are encouraging panda reproduction and that baby pandas thrive.
Scientists Rong Hou and New Hampshire-based Ben Kilham, who rescues and releases baby black bears, do everything they can to prepare their charges for a life in the wild.
Hou is known as the Panda Mom, Bell says. “I've dedicated my life to the conservation of giant pandas,” Hou says.
“Giant pandas are the oldest and most endangered species of all living bears,” Bell explains. “They once roamed across much of ancient China. But gradually people transformed the landscape for their own use.”
“Today there are fewer than 2,000 giant pandas in the wild.”
Back at the research facility, Qian Qian, a female panda, is selected to take a chance outside the facility. Then Qian Qian, who is carefully tracked, goes missing.
This movie has so much more going for it than “Aren’t these the cutest animals ever?” Although that does hold true. It also provides a surprisingly appropriate and comical placement of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.”
It hits all the right notes in its brief running time. Helping animals survive is more than two scientists in different parts of the world working together. It’s also about two cultures sharing their knowledge for the betterment of the animals they love and respect so much.
And that’s a good message for any grownup or child to see.