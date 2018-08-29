Astonishingly grim, but true to its source material, “Papillon” is one of the roughest prison movies I’ve seen.
At first, I have to admit I had an attitude about this remake. After all, the 1973 “Papillon,” starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, is a classic. But even though I don’t quite know why the movie was developed to begin with, I have to admit it stands on its own as a tribute to courage and friendship.
Charlie Hunnam (“The Lost City of Z”) is Henri Charrière (McQueen in the first film), on whose memoir this is based (he was nicknamed “papillon” because of the butterfly tattoo on his chest.)
It starts in 1931 in Paris, where Henri, a professional safe-cracker, keeps some of the loot he stole for a criminal mob. Later, while he and his girlfriend are enjoying themselves at the Moulin Rouge, it is noted that he hasn’t turned over all the jewels, and he ends up being accused of a murder.
He is dispatched to Saint Laurent, a prison camp in French Guiana, where he learns that if you don’t die of overwork, disease or a beating from the guards, you can take your chances on shark-infested waters or the thick jungle if you want to chance an escape.
Henri is a tough guy who befriends a weaker man named Louis Dega (Rami Malek, “Night at the Museum,” Hoffman in the earlier version), a forger who is willing to pay for an escape attempt from the Devil’s Island penal colony.
Henri becomes Louis’s bodyguard for hire. But the two men slowly develop a real friendship that is more than a convenience.
Henri gets cross-ways almost immediately with the prison warden, and he ends up being beaten, starved and even locked in solitary for years.
Director Michael Noer doesn’t allow the viewer to turn away from the carnage. I grimaced at every punch that Henri somehow survives, and winced when I knew how severe, if not exactly what, his punishment would be when, time and again, he refuses to bend to the warden.
The two stars are notable, but not household names. They turn in wonderful performances. The first film was a star vehicle for the incredible McQueen and Hoffman (and the score is unforgettable).
I can see why Hunnam was cast in the McQueen role: There are several moments when I did a double take because he so much resembles the late actor.
This isn’t easy to watch. It’s grueling, in fact, even though it is inspirational overall. If even half of what Henri says he endured is true, it’s a marvel that he survived to write the story.