When the gates open at LeClaire Park on Saturday, if things go like they have in past years, Patricia Cummings and her husband, George, will be second or third in line.
“We’ve never been first,” Patricia Cummings, 66, said, adding she typically arrives two hours before the gates open.
That’s OK by her. As long as, when 4 p.m. hits, she’s near enough to rush to the front of the Davenport park and rope off a preferred section for her group, which will include 30 people by show time.
“We have to stake out a good spot,” she said. “It’s important to us.”
As the hours go by, thousands of people will fill the park ahead of the 36th annual Quad-City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, in which members of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will play songs from The Beach Boys’ album, “Pet Sounds.”
However unlikely, the occasion has turned into, in Cummings’ words, the “Party of the summer.”
And the party starts well before the music kicks off.
“I had heard about the tailgating atmosphere and how it’s super serious, but I didn’t quite believe it until I saw it,” said Marc Zyla, a horn player who joined the orchestra in 2010 and now serves as its director of education and community engagement. “It’s always surprising and really exciting to see.”
The crowd is full of people sipping on wine or crafted cocktails and dining on everything from chicken wings or Subway sandwiches to homemade feasts, like the broiled chicken breasts someone in Cummings’ group typically brings. They display snacks and desserts — “there’s always a ton of cookies, “ Cummings said — on a eight-foot table and bring folding chairs. Others in the crowd spread out on blankets or dine at cloth-covered tables with candelabras. Boaters in the nearby Mississippi River often join the fun, too, getting close enough to listen to the symphonic sounds from LeClaire Park.
Along with plenty of wine and a dozen wine glasses, Cummings, who will dress for the occasion in a Hawaiian shirt, plans to bring caprese salad skewers, with layers of mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinegar.
She always makes extra.
“You talk to people around you and say, ‘What did you bring? Do you want to try this wine or food?” she said. “It’s a big sharing event.”
Cummings, a Chicago native who moved to the Quad-Cities 40 years ago, went to her first Quad-City Symphony Orchestra concert 10 years ago with her husband for a date night.
“There’s nothing like it,” she said. ““People think the symphony is stuffy. It’s not stuffy at all.”
When the season ticket holders attended their first Riverfront Pops in 2011, they didn’t bring any food or drinks or chairs. They sat in the provided seats at LeClaire Park.
“When we got here, I said, ‘Holy smokes,’” she said. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s a wonderful evening with friends sitting by the river.”
It’s also wonderful from where the musicians are sitting.
“During my first Riverfront Pops, I was blown away by the amount of people who showed up,” Zyla said. “I think every musician has a story of our first one like that, where we’re looking out at the crowd and thinking, ‘Wow.’”
Last year’s concert, featuring the Beatles’ greatest hits in honor of the 50th anniversary of the band’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” attendance was just shy of 10,000 people, which marked one of the event’s best years to date.
During “Hey Jude,” Zyla remembers seeing musicians around him stop playing momentarily to take a quick video of the crowd singing along.
“As a classical musician, I rarely get to feel like a rockstar,” he said. “That’s kind of what it feels like, though.”
Previous pops concerts have presented tributes to Michael Jackson, ABBA, Broadway musicals. Last year’s concert, featuring the Beatles’ greatest hits in honor of the 50th anniversary of the band’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” attendance was just shy of 10,000 people, which marked one of the event’s best years to date.
“I love seeing people have a good time,” he said. “That’s what music is about.”
No matter the genre of music, Cummings said her group — and the crowd — has come to expect a good time.
“If the music’s not your cup of tea, that’s OK,” she said. “The more you drink, the more you sing along.”
And each year, more memories are made.
“If you haven’t made friends by the time you leave,” Cummings said, “You’re not doing your job.”