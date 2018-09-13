“Peppermint” will leave a bad taste in your mouth.
Here’s Jennifer Garner in a movie that is filled with contrivances and clichés. I’m wasn’t surprised, seeing as how it was written by Chad St. John, who wrote the equally ludicrous “London Has Fallen.”
To top things off, this is one of the most brutal films you’ll ever see.
Garner is Riley North, a bank teller whose life is turned upside-down when her mechanic husband (Jeff Hephner) is up to something. The family struggles with making enough money. He has acquaintances who are criminals (funny how we know that right away but Riley doesn’t …)
Because of a ridiculous retaliatory action, Riley is left alone right after we know for sure that the movie is a dud: The hallmark of so many terrible movies, a carnival scene, is introduced, and then a tragedy occurs (and no, I’m talking about the carnival scene itself).
Riley survives the incident, and testifies in a courtroom, where a bunch of bad guys mock her. She must, of course, take the law into her own hands after that – no justice has been served.
The next thing you know, she’s wielding weapons and buffed into a killing machine, delivering grisly deaths while operating out of a van on Skid Row where she is known as a rescuer. There’s even a graffiti version of her, complete with weapons for wings, in her killing guise, just so we know that her heart remains kind and good. “We have an angel now,” explains a Skid Row resident.
How Riley manages to string up three of the cartel members she kills (by their ankles, no less) is incomprehensible. Maybe that’s why we don’t see it happen – we just see the aftermath.
An FBI agent (Annie Ilonzeh) realizes that Riley has been traveling around the world, honing her martial arts skills and using different aliases.
This is a real mess of a movie. There is no character development, or personality, for that matter, in any one except for Riley. You’ll easily predict darned near every scene before it arrives, and you can even predict the unintentionally hilarious and preposterous finale.
Certainly Garner gives it all she’s worth, and has the talent for an action role. But no ensemble could have saved this mess, which is a sort of a lackluster “Death Wish” (and that already is a reboot failure). It also reminded me quite a bit of a “Rambo” movie.
But it’s not nearly as entertaining as either of those other films. This may look pretty at first, but it’s really tasteless.