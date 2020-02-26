Percussionist for Zac Brown loves working with kids. He'll offer a free workshop Friday in Moline.

“Zac gives me room to be creative, he trusts me enough,” de los Reyes said. “He’s not just going to do a part that features me. He knows I’m very conscientious about why that part should be there.”

The band's sixth studio album, “The Owl,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Country Albums, Independent Albums and Digital Albums charts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A third-generation musician (his grandfather was a trumpeter and singer), de los Reyes received early drum instruction from his biggest mentor, his father, Walfredo de los Reyes Sr., one of Cuba’s most successful percussionists. His credits include playing for Paul Anka, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett, and Debbie Reynolds.

“He’s my biggest influence; he still is,” Daniel said. “He’s 86 years old. He’s still practicing. He’s practicing to be better than he was yesterday.”

Daniel has performed with various artists such as Don Henley, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Chicago, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Yanni, and Whitney Houston, and became an official member of Zac Brown Band in 2012.