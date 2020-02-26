Percussionist for Zac Brown loves working with kids. He'll offer a free workshop Friday in Moline.

Daniel de los Reyes loves being a key part of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which plays Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Friday night. But the 57-year-old percussionist also has a passion for passing on his gifts to the next generation.
De los Reyes and band drummer Chris Fryar will be at Rascals, 1418 15th St., Moline, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., offering a free workshop in support of DayGLOW Music, a nonprofit started in 2013 by de los Reyes.
“Working with kids – that’s my passion right now,” the world-renowned percussionist, of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, said in a recent phone interview. “I live for that. Music is an incredible tool for me to get through to kids, communicate to them, get to them as quickly as possible.”
Music carries lessons for life, regardless of career path, de los Reyes said. It teaches communication, teamwork and respect. “No one person is more important than another,” he said.
That’s been true in the eight-man Zac Brown Band, where Brown is leader, but has great respect in his colleagues, the percussionist said. The country-rock band features Jimmy De Martini (violin), John Driskell Hopkins (guitar), Clay Cook (guitar), Coy Bowles (guitar), and Matt Mangano (bass guitar).
“Zac gives me room to be creative, he trusts me enough,” de los Reyes said. “He’s not just going to do a part that features me. He knows I’m very conscientious about why that part should be there.”
The band's sixth studio album, “The Owl,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Country Albums, Independent Albums and Digital Albums charts.
A third-generation musician (his grandfather was a trumpeter and singer), de los Reyes received early drum instruction from his biggest mentor, his father, Walfredo de los Reyes Sr., one of Cuba’s most successful percussionists. His credits include playing for Paul Anka, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett, and Debbie Reynolds.
“He’s my biggest influence; he still is,” Daniel said. “He’s 86 years old. He’s still practicing. He’s practicing to be better than he was yesterday.”
Daniel has performed with various artists such as Don Henley, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Chicago, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Yanni, and Whitney Houston, and became an official member of Zac Brown Band in 2012.
“With all my years in the music business, if there is one thing I would like people to feel and take away when they see and hear me perform, it would be how happy one feels when you have the freedom to express your individuality in whatever way is right for you,” he said. “It doesn't have to be through music like it is for me.
“It can be anything that you love with a passion and choose to pursue with all your heart. The greatest gift I could ever hope to share with another person would be to always encourage you to strive toward your dreams and enjoy the heck out of it.”
The band extended their Fenway Park sellout record last August with back-to-back sold out shows during the tour’s stop in Boston, marking its 11th consecutive sold-out show. The band resumes the new leg of “The Owl Tour” in Moline at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring support from Amos Lee and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.
“For some reason, baseball stadiums lend themselves to great sound,” de los Reyes said. “Those stadium shows are epic.”
The band’s 2020 tour includes a stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field Sept. 12 and Monticello, Iowa on July 25 for the Great Jones County Fair.