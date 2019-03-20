Preschoolers can learn important lessons from the new colorful musical production, “'PJ Masks Live!” But though its 6-year-old heroes fight crime at night while wearing their PJs, their fans shouldn't try that at home.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!" will be at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday at 3 p.m. Based on eOne's top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features young superheroes — Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko — and familiar songs from the popular show, along with new music and a whole new adventure.
Now in its second season, “PJ Masks” follows the nighttime adventures of three young friends (Connor, Amaya and Greg) who transform into their dynamic alter-egos when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way. PJ Robot is new to the live show for 2019.
“It teaches kids all about teamwork, trusting each other, friendship, working together, being with friends,” executive producer Josh Blackburn said in a recent interview. “Each of the heroes has their own specific thing they're best at. They can't ever solve the crime by themselves; they have to work together.”
“The baddies they're fighting are more out to ruin daytime – they try to make it nighttime forever, make it rain forever,” he said. “The heroes want to save the day. They don't do any actual crime-fighting.”
The energetic stars of the 11-person cast are played by adults, and the current tour will visit 100 cities in North America, Blackburn said, noting there are roughly 16 songs in the show, sung live by the cast.
The animated series debuted on Disney Junior in 2015, and the second season began airing in January 2018.
The new seven-foot-tall PJ Robot character in the story was created by the villain Romeo, and gained a little consciousness, turning to the superheroes' side, Blackburn said. “He helps the Masks; he's very technologically savvy. We don't have his back story in the live show, but he came over to the good side.
In addition to the new tour, the original cast recording for "PJ Masks Live!" is now available for purchase and streaming, released just before this past Christmas, Blackburn said. The album features many songs from the series recorded by the cast of the first “PJ Masks Live!” tour.
Round Room Presents specializes in the production and promotion of live arena shows, concert tours, theatrical performances and touring exhibitions. For more information on the new show, visit pjmaskslive.com.