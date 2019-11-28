Pleasant Valley art teacher's work draws on the environment

"It is most appropriate to honor our local artists — Kirsch is working full-time as a teacher, and she is working her craft in order to bring a better self to her students and school district," gallery owner and artist Pat Bereskin said recently. "She is most deserving of an exclusive exhibit and her work speaks for itself and for our planet. I am impressed with her attention to detail, fusion of nature and the stories it reveals about our ecosystems."

What's an endling?

Kirsch majored in studio art in college to get into the jewelry business, which she never pursued.

“I didn't like making jewelry, which I found out later, so I got into teaching,” she said. As an undergraduate student, her main medium was print-making.

Inspired by her passion for the outdoors and writing about the environment (including Annie Dillard and Elizabeth Kolbert), she started her master's program in 2015. She focused on "the idea of an endling," since an endling is the last of a species. "Once that animal dies, the species becomes extinct," Kirsch said.