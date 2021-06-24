Pop Power: Figge Art Museum brings Warhol and other pop artists to Quad-Cities exhibit

Figge Director of Collections and Exhibitions Andrew Wallace said "POP Power" was curated by the Taubman Museum in Roanoke, Va. The exhibition has something for everyone, with its fun and lively atmosphere.

"We hope that our visitors gain an appreciation for how contemporary artists have used popular culture to express new artistic ideas in interesting and provocative ways," Wallace said in an email. "As with Warhol’s soup cans, one can also appreciate the work of the designers who created the labels for these iconic grocery items which in turn inspired Warhol."

Schnitzer darted through the fourth floor gallery, explaining the history of different pieces and his thoughts on their themes. Much of Pop Art and Neo-Pop reflect the times they come from and shake them up.

Damien Herst's "Methamphetamine" is a series of dots of different colors set against a white background, evenly placed apart. Schnitzer said it reminds him of computer technology.

"The work I like the most is the one that has really strong themes that grab you and shake you up like that, because it takes me away from all the daily thoughts I have," he said. "We all need a break from our daily issues."