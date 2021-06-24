Pop Power: Figge Art Museum brings Warhol and other pop artists to Quad-Cities exhibit

The first piece to draw the eye in the Figge Art Museum's new exhibition is a set of six large prints that dominate the middle dividing wall. Three are colorful portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, instantly recognizable. The other three depict the lesser known — but still regal, and just as bright — Queen Ntombi of Swaziland.
"Looking at this wall, my knees just want to buckle," said Jordan Schnitzer, who has lent a portion of his collection to create the Figge's latest exhibit, "POP Power from Warhol to Koons," on display from June 26 to Sept. 19.
"Reigning Queens," a series of 16 silkscreen portraits created by Andy Warhol in 1985, hangs in part with more than 100 other Pop Art and Neo-Pop artworks.
The exhibition covers over 50 years of contemporary art, both 2D and 3D. The 126 pieces, spread out across the second floor Katz Gallery and fourth floor gallery, are a fraction of Schnitzer's collection, which contains 19,000 artworks.
It is one of the largest art collections in the U.S., started when Schnitzer bought his first piece from his mother's Portland contemporary art gallery when he was 14.
Prints, paintings and multiples cover topics ranging from the television boom to comic books to Japanese internment during World War II. Surrounded by prints of Mickey Mouse and sculptures of pastries and baked potatoes, two of Warhol's famous Campbell's soup can prints — cheddar cheese and chicken noodle — hang tucked into a corner.
Figge Director of Collections and Exhibitions Andrew Wallace said "POP Power" was curated by the Taubman Museum in Roanoke, Va. The exhibition has something for everyone, with its fun and lively atmosphere.
"We hope that our visitors gain an appreciation for how contemporary artists have used popular culture to express new artistic ideas in interesting and provocative ways," Wallace said in an email. "As with Warhol’s soup cans, one can also appreciate the work of the designers who created the labels for these iconic grocery items which in turn inspired Warhol."
Schnitzer darted through the fourth floor gallery, explaining the history of different pieces and his thoughts on their themes. Much of Pop Art and Neo-Pop reflect the times they come from and shake them up.
Damien Herst's "Methamphetamine" is a series of dots of different colors set against a white background, evenly placed apart. Schnitzer said it reminds him of computer technology.
"The work I like the most is the one that has really strong themes that grab you and shake you up like that, because it takes me away from all the daily thoughts I have," he said. "We all need a break from our daily issues."
Artists are chroniclers of their time, Schnitzer said, and these pieces can take people back in time. You don't need to know about the artist or art in general to understand the pieces or enjoy them, and people can take what they want from it.
If the artist says exactly what their piece is supposed to mean, they're ruining the experience, he said.
One of the best parts of this exhibition, and art in general, is that people don't have to go to New York to see the best of it. Museums like the Figge are here for everyone, and local art is everywhere. It should be enjoyed by everyone.
"For everyone who visits, as soon as you walk in, you're going on a magical journey of the last 50 years," he said.