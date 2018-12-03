Release dates always befuddle me.
For example: Why wasn’t “The Possession of Hannah Grace” released in October?
As Halloween draws near, audiences are drawn to spooky, creepy movies. Maybe this year the studio didn’t want to go up against “Halloween,” which did quite well at the box office.
Regardless of why it popped up on the big screen when it did, this is a solid horror flick. One of the reasons I like it is because it’s like a good short story: The setup takes only a little while, and the rest of its brief, 86-minute running time continues to provide creepy situations and scares.
The first part of the film is a ghastly (aren’t they all?) exorcism. Hannah Grace is played by Kirby Johnson, whose biography on imdb.com lists her as a dancer and a contortionist — and does she ever make good use of this onscreen.
Deaths occur during the exorcism, which is not successful. Nonetheless, Hannah’s body, which is horribly mangled, eventually turns up at a Boston morgue.
This is where Megan (Shay Mitchell, television’s “Pretty Little Liars”) has just started a job on the, uh, graveyard shift.
Megan, a former police officer, has suffered from PTSD and drug addiction after an incident that we see later in the movie in a flashback sequence. Also, a relationship of hers recently ended.
She knows she still has strength, and is confident that she can perform her responsibilities, grisly though they may be. Photographing corpses is among her duties in the isolated environment that’s a kind of labyrinth of unsettling isolation within bare cement walls.
We meet other characters along the way, including a woman who befriends Megan and realizes that Megan may be more fragile than she thinks, and a flirty, goofy coworker.
When Hanna’s body arrives, Megan sets out on her documentation tasks … and finds that the camera isn’t working. To add to this issue, Hannah’s father (Louis Herthum, television’s “Westworld”) shows up frantic and violent, insisting that his daughter’s body be destroyed before what’s lurking there can harm anyone else.
The dad is correct, of course, but no one believes him. Gradually, though, Megan realizes something is very off-kilter about this “dead” body and begins to question whether she really has witnessed something unexplainable.
You’ll root for Megan because she’s courageously forging ahead after she has faced some tough situations. Hers is a well-rounded character instead of being another “woman in trouble” trope.
Director Diederik Van Rooijen keeps the pace quick and uses just the right amount of “Boo!” scares. The lighting is unsettling throughout, which adds to the eeriness.
If you're looking for a little horror during the holidays, this is sure to give you a shudder or two.