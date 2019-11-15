Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher wasn't on the agenda, but he was invited to the podium Wed…

What cities can do

Cities, especially in the U.S., will be critical to continuing progress on climate change, according to a new report by the McKinsey Global Institute research organization, titled “Focused Acceleration.”

The report analyzed 450 emissions reduction actions and prioritized 12 opportunities across four action areas that have the greatest potential in most cities to curb emissions and put them on a 1.5°C pathway through 2030. Focusing on four high-impact areas will result in the highest impact, the report says:

1. Decarbonize the electricity grid.

Cities can play an essential role by setting clear decarbonization goals, aggregating demand for, and investing in, renewables, promoting energy efficiency, and shifting more urban energy consumption to electricity (especially in transportation and heating).

2. Make buildings work better.

Heating and cooling the world’s buildings produces around 40% of global energy emissions. The McKinsey report urges cities to take such actions as “raising building standards for new construction, retrofitting building envelopes, upgrading HVAC and water heating technology, and implementing lighting, appliance, and automation improvements.”

3. Change how people get around.

Local governments can set goals to eliminate internal combustion engines and increase electric vehicles. They also can focus on making it easier for people to get around without using cars.

4. Use less and waste less.

Cities have a variety of ways to use less and waste less: “first reducing waste upstream; then repurposing as much useful finished product as possible; then recycling, composting, and otherwise recovering materials for use; and finally, managing disposal to minimize emissions of any remaining organic matter.”

Organic matter emits methane as it decomposes, which is a much more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide in the short-term, so it’s key to minimize organic waste, and take steps to capture and use the methane emissions from landfills.

Reducing food waste can make a significant difference, both in terms of emissions and feeding hungry people.