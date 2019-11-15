When President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord because he was elected to represent the residents of Pittsburgh, not Paris, William Peduto went ballistic.
Peduto is the mayor of Pittsburgh and he has an entirely different notion of how best to represent the interests of his constituents. In the long run, he believes fighting climate change may be the most important thing he can do for them.
In a 2018 film documentary about climate change titled "Paris to Pittsburgh," Peduot and dozens of other leaders across the country talk about the threats they are facing in their individual communities and what they are doing to find solutions.
The film produced by Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Geographic and Radical Media production studio, will be shown from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, followed by a panel discussion by Quad-City area residents with expertise on climate change.
They are Ray Wolf, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service, Davenport; Eric Sorensen, senior meteorologist with WQAD-TV, Ch. 8, and Robert Wegronowitz, a visiting professor at Augustana College, Rock Island, in sociology, anthropology and social welfare.
Admission is free.
Near the beginning of the movie, viewers see a flooded parking garage in Florida, a sign of rising sea levels. Not only is there water on the concrete floor, but there also is an octopus, washed in with the sea.
People in the film explain that flooding — an effect that might be mitigated by walls — isn't the only problem caused by rising sea levels. As levels rise, saltwater begins to infiltrate into the underground water supplies that millions of people depend on for their drinking water.
South Florida would become uninhabitable, Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo said.
From Florida, the film skips across the country. A good amount of time is spent in Iowa and the renewable energy created by its wind turbines.
Another place visited is Puerto Rico, where the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria have never been fully dealt with. But residents are using the breakdown of the power grid as an opportunity to create an entirely new energy infrastructure using solar.
While parts of the film are depressing, it has a positive focus. "We're all a resident of somewhere," the film says. "We have a huge role to play" in how things go moving forward.
The main goal of the Paris agreement was to keep a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
With Syria and Nicaragua recently signing on to the accord, the United States is now the only country that has declined to be part of the agreement.
But despite the federal administration's retreat, leaders on the state and local levels of governments and in the private, nonprofit and academic sectors, can collectively step into the breach, the film states.
Cities, especially in the U.S. will be critical to continuing progress on climate change, according to the film.
The screening is a Quad-City area component of a world-wide observance on Nov. 21 called "24 Hours of Climate Reality," sponsored by a nonprofit organization involved in education and advocacy, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore.