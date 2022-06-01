Public pianos are coming to the Quad-Cities

Playable public pianos have been placed in spaces across the Quad-Cities, thanks to a new project from River Music Experience.

Decorated by local artists and placed in parks and outside businesses, the pianos will serve as a bridge between the arts and Quad-Citizens under a concept called OneSound, with the hope of connecting people through the arts as well, organizers say.

"(OneSound) is about getting people to come out and engage in their public spaces and have a musical experience," said Tyson Danner, executive director of River Music Experience, a group that promotes the Quad-Cities music scene. "Get out of the house, get off Netflix, get off Spotify and do something in real life, in your community."

River Music Experience, with community partners, has worked since October 2021 to bring the OneSound Piano Program together, Danner said. The group worked with local businesses and organizations to place the instruments at strategic, public locations in the region.

The 10 pianos can be found at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, the Quad City Botanical Center and Arts Alley in Rock Island, Freight House Farmers Market and Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, Quad City International Airport and Mercado on Fifth in Moline, Runner’s Park in East Moline, Antique Archaeology in LeClaire and the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Most of the pianos are placed outdoors, where they will remain through Labor Day. Those that find a new home inside, or that have been inside the whole time, will stay there until May. Danner said he's not sure if they'll put out the pianos next summer, but he's optimistic.

It was important that the pianos be accessible, Danner said, rather than placed in spaces cut off to the public. They're meant to bring people of different backgrounds together in a way where no one is worrying about the things that could separate them in other areas.

"I don't know about you, but I've never been to a concert and stood there worrying about who the person next to me voted for," Danner said. "We're having a shared experience with that musician and building community together. So that is what we are trying to do at River Music Experience. The OneSound Piano Project really is emblematic of that."

OneSound Program Director John Langworthy said the project can really be boiled down to two concepts — connection and creativity. The idea is that anyone of any skill level, from master pianists to children who've never even seen the instrument, can sit down and create something. How they're decorated could inspire people to create more than just music, but other mediums of art as well.

Making this art in public could in turn inspire others, creating a network of creation in the Quad-Cities.

"I truly believe that these pianos will build bridges, tear down barriers between people," Langworthy said. "Like Tyson said, music has a way of bringing people together. It's a universal language. I believe that music has the power to take us places words never could."

