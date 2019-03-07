The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St., is going to the dogs starting Friday, March 15.
That's when a members-only preview party will take place for the new documentary "Superpower Dogs," which will open to the public Saturday, March 16.
"Superpower Dogs" follows six real-life working dogs from around the world, as well as their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs. The film is narrated by actor Chris Evans ("Captain America: The First Avenger," "Gifted").
"I am really happy to be part of 'Superpower Dogs,'" Evans said in recent film release. "I am a proud dog owner and completely understand the connection that humans have with these remarkable animals. I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people."
Audiences will discover the abilities of different breeds and the astonishing science behind their superpowers. The stars of "Superpower Dogs" include:
Halo: a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America.
Henry: an avalanche rescue expert saving lives in the mountains of British Columbia.
Reef: a Newfoundland lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard.
Ricochet: a surf and therapy legend in California who heals people with special needs.
Tipper and Tony: Bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa.
“ 'Superpower Dogs' was a joy from start to finish,” said writer/director Daniel Ferguson. “The real-life heroism of these animals and the bond they share with their human partners is such a moving, epic story. We hope audiences come away with a deeper appreciation for our best friends.”
“We love inspiring our guests and connecting them with the world around them,” said Kim Findlay, Putnam president and CEO. “ 'Superpower Dogs' is a fun adventure that shows how remarkable our furry friends are.”
The members-only preview party on March 15 at 5 p.m. costs $5, and includes a special giveaway and extended museum hours leading up to the premiere.
A family membership to the Putnam is $6.67 per month, and it includes unlimited access to general admission exhibits and discounts on tickets to the Giant Screen Theater. For more information on joining, visit Putnam.org.
For "Superpower Dogs" showtimes, visit Putnam.org/movies. View the trailer at superpowerdogs.com.