Thursday, June 20
The Wet and Wild Water Adventure: 3-4 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st. St., Colona. Participants can interact in game show-type activities where everyone comes out a winner. There will be a "mostly dry" area as well as a soak zone. Free.
Jim Markum Swing Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd St., Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Generations Band: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Cade Foehner featuring Dawson Hollow: 7-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport . For 21 years and older. Free.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Free.
Friday, June 21
Mini Fest: 4-10 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. Featuring the Leo Lonnie Orchestra and Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen. For more information, call 319-360-4752. $15 per person.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd St., Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Pappa-Razzi Lite's Two Guys and Two Guitars: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
A Taste on the River: 6-10 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. This evening to benefit the American Red Cross will feature the music of YoYo y Yo and the Dani Lynn Howe Band while guests enjoy the culinary creations of local chefs competing for the title of Top Chef. There also will be silent and live auctions and a wine pull. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-743-2166 or visit redcross.org/atasteontheriver. $500 tables of 8, $50.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
Saturday, June 22
Yard and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., VFW Post 9128, 2814 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring clothes, kitchen items, knickknacks and more. There also will be baked good items for sale. Proceeds benefit veteran's assistance programs. Held rain or shine. Free.
2nd annual Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Falls Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 403 Martin Road, Rock Falls. This annual car show will feature classic cars from the tri-state area, music, food and old-fashioned family fun. Free.
Riverine Walk: Riverside Cemetery: 9-10:30 a.m., Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum, 2900 6th Ave., Moline. Participants can learn about the history of the cemetery and explore the design by William Le Baron Jenney, Chicago landscape architect. $6.
2019 Bishop Hill Midsommar Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. Featuring live performances, a Swedish Maypole celebration, an old-fashioned barn dance ($5), food, make-and-take clay station as well as Scandinavian folk music, humor and storytelling. Free with charge for some activities.
Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center Food Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring free haircuts and a hot meal to all veterans registered with with the center. Free.
Across the Universe: 2:30 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. Broadway Church will host this movie matinee. Food and drinks will be available for an additional cost. For more information, call 309-786-2631 or email broadway@broadwayqc.org. $3.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
4th annual Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc. will host this trivia night with all proceeds going to local agencies that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness. $10 per person.
Night People: 7-10 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, June 23
Art Along the River: Painting the River and Structures: 2-3:30 p.m., Bechtel Park, 499 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can make a group watercolor painting, then do a personal sketch with coloring and shading. The session will end with a group art show of the works produced. Bring a folding chair. For more information, call 563-322-2969 or visit riveraction.org. $5.
Night People: 2-5 p.m., Tycoga Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. Free.
Assemblymen Gospel Quartet: 3-4:30 p.m., Orion Methodist Activity Center, 1104 5th St., Orion. The Orion Area Churches Association will present this concert by the Assemblymen Gospel Quartet. There also will be refreshments. Free-will donation.
Vignettes: 4-6 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This fundraiser for Q-C Theatre Workshop will feature short scenes from previous productions, and there will be complimentary cocktails and appetizers along with live music. The festivities will conclude with a Broadway sing-along. For more information or to make reservations (required), email clostcreek@gmail.com or normbower@mchsi.com. Free with donations accepted.
Jaerv and Tom Sharpe: 6-9 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Free.
Monday, June 24
Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady: 2-3:30 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Featuring a family-friendly magic performance. Free.
Gray Wolf: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, June 25
Troy Rangel and Friends: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Gilda's Karaoke Birthday Celebration: 5:30-8 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Gilda's Club will host this karaoke party to celebrate Gilda Radner's birthday. For more information or to register (required), call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar. Free.
Wednesday, June 26
Riverine Walk: A Walk on the Wild Side: 6:30-8 p.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can learn about how Native Americans used various indigenous plants and common animals in the area. $6.
Thursday, June 27
A Midsummer Night's Escape: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st. St. During this fantastical Shakespeare-inspired escape room groups of 2-5 people must work together to clear names and escape the room. For 10 years and older. For more information or to register (required), visit colonalibrary.com. Free.
Stuffed Animal Movie Night: 1-2 p.m., Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Participants can drop off a stuffed animal for a fun overnight at the Library Drive-In Movies and come back on Friday to pick them up and scrapbook the adventures. Free.
Fran and the Country Gentleman: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Minus Six: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring food and drinks or purchase them. Free.
Gray Wolf: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
DJ Edwin Alvarado: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Multi-date Events
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, this exhibit features a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free.
The art of Sara Peak Convery: Through July 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Convery. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. For more information, call 563-328-7275. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. Free with $1 an hour parking.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June 23. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
11th annual Woman's Club Garage Sale: Thursday, June 20, 4-8 p.m.; Friday, June 21, 8 a.m. to noon, 733 S. Oakwood Ave., 733 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo. Through June 21. The Geneseo Woman's Club will host this annual garage sale to benefit local domestic abuse shelters. Free. Patti, rmcnaught@mchsi.com, 309-944-6330.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Thursday-Saturday, June 20-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through June 23. $16 adult, $11 child.
Noises Off: Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 23 and 30, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, June, 25, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through June 30. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Little Women: Thursdays-Saturdays, June 20-22 and 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 23 and 30, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through June 30. this musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
Holiday Inn: Through July 20. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, June 21 and 28, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce and more. In case of bad weather, activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Final Mix Band: Friday-Saturday, June 21-22, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Adult Forum: Sundays, June 23 and 30, 9-10 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. These adult forums will feature a screening of the Netflix film, "13th," by Ava DuVernay. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, June 23 and the last half on Sunday, June 30. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: What does the Coast Guard Do?: Tuesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the Coast Guard. $14.