Q-C Music Guild cancels 3 summer productions because of COVID-19

The Quad-City Music Guild Board has canceled three summer productions — Spamalot, Mamma Mia!, and Matilda — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group hopes to bring these three shows, along with the previously canceled spring production, The Secret Garden, in 2021.

The group's winter production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn is planned to go on as scheduled.

Box office volunteers will be reaching out to ticket holders over the coming days.

The group will provide updates on QCMG social media or at www.qcmusicguild.com/covid-19-response.

