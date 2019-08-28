The Quad-Cities' Peña Brothers Band will be inducted this weekend into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Its original lineup included John Peña, Joe Peña and Eladio (Lyle) Peña. The current band includes John (guitar, bass, vocals), Dewey Lacefield (guitar, bass, vocals), Eladio (drums, guitar, vocals) and John’s grandson, Matthew Fuller (drums, guitar, bass and vocals).
Band member John Peña toured with blues great Luther Allison in 1981. This life-changing experience inspired him to start a group, according to the group biography. Formed in 1982, The Peña Brothers Band performed consistently until 2011, at the time of the passing of brother Joe.
“The Peña Brothers couldn’t have been The Peña Brothers without all the brothers in the band,” John said in the bio.
“Without music, life would be a big mistake," Lyle said. "Music was always in the house. It started out with my grandfather, who I was named after, who played guitar. My dad played guitar, too. The same guitar was passed down to my brother John.”
The band has recorded and released three albums: “Runs In The Blood,” “I Wanna Go Back” and “Harmonica Slim: Featuring The Peña Brothers.” Harmonica Slim (Eddie Heywood) is an Iowa Blues Hall Of Fame member.
“(Jimi) Hendrix was so important to me — not just because of his musical prowess, but as a writer and producer," Lyle said. "It affected me so much. That’s where I get my drumming style from, literally, his music. John had us listening to Hendrix, Muddy Waters, '50s and ’60s rock bands like Bill Haley and The Comets, and a lot of funk and soul.”
The band performed at the first Mississippi Valley Blues Festival in 1985, and throughout the years has been featured at 10 festivals (a record for an artist appearance at the event).
The Peña Brothers Band was a finalist at the International Blues Challenge, on the legendary Beale Street, Memphis, in 1986 and 1987. The group has opened for numerous star attractions, including Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby “Blue” Bland and Tyrone Davis.
“We play with straight-up heart and passion, and we believe in what we’re doing,” John said of what keeps them playing.
Grandson Matthew is keeping the group’s tradition of hard work and passion alive. “Matthew started playing with me when he was 8 years old, and we put the band back together in 2018," John said. "We put Matthew in Joe’s spot, and those are some big shoes to fill, and he’s killing it. I’m very, very proud of him."
“He’s the next generation of musicians in the Peña Family. Just like the title of our first CD, ‘It Runs In The Blood,’” Lyle said
The Iowa Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has honored musicians and individuals who have made an influence on Iowa music for more than 20 years and operates as the state’s first rock and roll music association. Besides sponsoring an annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, the organization operates a museum in Arnolds Park, in northwest Iowa.
For more information, visit iowarockandroll.com.