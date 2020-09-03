Q-C Sweet Boutique: Decadent modern cakes meet crazy cute cookies and more at new Milan bakery

And then the stars aligned.

“I received an email from the previous bakery’s owner on a Tuesday morning asking if I’d be interested in purchasing a bakery, and Addie was the first person I thought of (to do it with),” Mabis said.

Around 9 a.m. that day, she texted Corby-Winn, “‘Hey, do you want to go see about a bakery?’” By 3 p.m., “we had seen it and decided we wanted to pursue it.”

Within two weeks, the two had made an offer, had a purchase agreement, and began moving in last month.

“And the rest is baking history,” Mabis said.

The two plan to stock a variety of offerings each Saturday, from several flavors of cookies, scones and pie slices to Rice Krispies treats, cake slices and brownies, with a handful of gluten-free and keto-friendly options, too.

With their own custom baking businesses now under one roof, Corby-Winn is happy with the variety of things the two will be able to offer their customers, such as cake and cookie packages, birthday- and wedding-related items and more.

“We care so much about our products (and) making sure that it is done in a way that we would want it,” Corby-Winn said.