The humble oboe is not the first instrument you think of soloing before a symphony orchestra. Andrew Parker, principal oboe for the Quad City Symphony, will shine in that rare role this weekend when he performs Richard Strauss' 1945 Oboe Concerto.
“This is definitely the absolute top tier of standard oboe concertos,” Parker, 40, who's assistant professor of oboe at the Butler School of Music, University of Texas at Austin, said this week. “A lot of the composers in the 1800s didn't seem to write solo music for the oboe. You've got Brahms, Beethoven, all wrote stuff for clarinet, and of course there's a huge amount of repertoire for piano and string instruments.”
“To be perfectly honest, I don't understand why not,” he said of the relative lack of oboe concerti. “There are important oboe parts in orchestral literature. Did composers not forge friendships? Was it harder to find great oboe players?
"Typically, there are more soloists in general in Europe. In the United States, oboists to make a career as soloists with orchestras are extraordinarily rare.”
In his QCSO position since 2009, Parker taught oboe at University of Iowa from 2009 to 2015, when he joined the University of Texas faculty. He's contracted to perform the six QCSO Masterworks concerts each season, which requires a time commitment of Thursday through Sunday each performance week.
Parker credited the concerto from Strauss (1864-1949), written late in his life, as reflective of his beloved vocal music. “He absolutely shined as a vocal composer,” he said. “The oboe happens to be particularly suited to more vocal music, since this composer writes well for voice. The oboe was originally invented, derived from an instrument called the shawm, invented in the 1600s because of the opera composer Lully, to act as accompaniment to his operas.”
The Strauss showpiece has an interesting history, stemming from John de Lancie, in the '40s principal oboist of the Pittsburgh Symphony, a member of the U.S. Army Band and served as an intelligence operative in occupied Germany. After World War II, he became one of America’s most prominent oboists, in the Philadelphia Orchestra and running the famed Curtis Institute of Music, according to QCSO program notes.
After the war ended, still stationed in Germany, de Lancie heard that the elderly composer Strauss was living in the Bavarian resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The oboist-soldier paid the composer a visit, and Strauss, eager to maintain good relations with occupying American forces, received his fellow musician kindly. de Lancie asked if the master ever thought about writing an oboe concerto? The 81-year-old Strauss answered with a simple, “No.”
The composer, “most famous for his grandiloquent tone poems and operas, had written only three concertos in total (two of them for horn, his father’s instrument),” the program says. But Strauss did pen the concerto for oboe and small orchestra.
Strauss was credited “with initiating the musical shockwaves of the early twentieth century: this was the composer who burst into the international music scene with the overwhelming flourish of 'Don Juan' in 1888 and scandalized the world with his salacious, harmonically adventurous opera 'Salome' in 1905,” the program says.
He showed a less revolutionary, more nostalgic side in 1911 with his comic opera “Der Rosenkavalier,” set in 18th-century Vienna. By the 1940s, he composed himself firmly back into the 19th century, with works like “Metamorphosen” for string orchestra, the Four Last Songs, and his oboe concerto.
De Lancie didn't premiere the concerto, since he was a junior member of the Philadelphia Orchestra. Instead, he gave the privilege of premiering the work to Mitch Miller, a young oboist with the CBS Symphony Orchestra in New York.
Parker, the QCSO soloist, has played it once before, while in Iowa City, about five years ago. He's been featured as soloist with the QCSO in the Haydn Sinfonia Concertante for four instruments, and a Baroque Concerto for trumpet and oboe by Johann Wilhelm Hertel. He said it's important to feature Q-C musicians as concerto soloists – “It helps us cement our relationship with the community, feature the people they know.”
A native of Tampa Bay, Fla., Parker started oboe in the 4th grade, when he joined his school band. “We had really good band programs. I picked the oboe because I wanted to learn how to charm snakes.”
“The second I started playing, I was really into it. I just think it fit me,” he said. Parker got his bachelor’s degree at the Eastman School of Music and master’s at Yale, and completed doctoral studies at the University of Michigan.
In 2016, Parker performed the world premiere of an oboe concerto, “Pillars of Creation,” with the University of Texas Wind Ensemble. The composer, Rob Deemer, is a State University of New York professor, and a UT alum.
“It was so fantastic, I got to be involved in the creation,” Parker said of that new work. “He flew down to Austin early on, asked me what kind of stuff like to play, before he wrote it. He incorporated some of my own personal tastes into what he wanted to do.”
Parker has played in many orchestras in North America, including the National Arts Centre Orchestra, the Florida Orchestra, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Richmond Symphony, and Ann Arbor Symphony. He's also taught and coached chamber music at international music festivals, and done master classes at institutions like University of Michigan, Temple University, Rice University, University of Florida, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
This weekend's QCSO program includes the well-known Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, whose own premiere Dec. 22, 1808 was on the same concert as the world premiere of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”), his Piano Concerto No. 4, and the Choral Fantasy for piano, choir and orchestra, throwing in a few Mass movements and a concert aria for good measure.