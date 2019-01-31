DAVENPORT -- Austrian composer and conductor Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) had no small ambitions, as patrons of this weekend's Quad-City Symphony program will see and hear.
He once said: “A symphony must be like the world. It must contain everything.” The QCSO will play its first public performance of Mahler's final 9th Symphony, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.
The massive masterwork is the only piece on the program, performed without intermission.
“Mahler is a unique artistic entity. He is someone who is very much a child of his time, but also very visionary,” QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith said in a release. "Mahler is expressive. He wants to express the inexpressible; express those things through music that are very hard to describe otherwise.”
Mahler had a lot to express. His relationship with his wife, Alma Schindler, also a talented musician and composer, was strained because he demanded she stop pursuing her musical ambitions, the orchestra release said. Coupled with the death of their daughter, Maria, from scarlet fever at age four, Mahler coped by pouring himself into his work.
Soon after Maria’s death, Mahler would learn he suffered from a heart defect. His doctor advised him to avoid strenuous activity, something hard to do because of his work schedule and position as director of New York’s Metropolitan Opera and later the New York Philharmonic.
During the summer of 1909, Mahler began work on his ninth symphony, and it was premiered posthumously, June 26, 1912, by the Vienna Philharmonic.
Often described as “expansive” and “emotional,” the 9th is popularly seen as "an acknowledgment of his impending death—or, at least, of the significant impact death had on his life," the release said.
The piece is summarized by Mahler’s friend and fellow composer Alban Berg. He called the symphony’s first movement, “The most wonderful that Mahler wrote. It is the expression of tremendous love for this earth, the longing to live upon it in peace, to enjoy nature to its greatest depths—before death comes. Then it does come, inexorably.”
It is unusual for length (of about 80 minutes), and it begins and ends slowly, only picking up intensity through the second and third movements, which feel lighter and more dance-like, the orchestra said.
“To me, while it’s abstract music, he’s very reflective of all the challenges he was dealing with at that time,” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said. “Mahler has an ability to carry a complete narrative over a very long form.”
“His symphonies are not short. There are many composers who write long pieces. But of these composers, Mahler is the most engaging throughout.”
“This is a tremendously challenging program,” Smith said. “Playing symphonies of Mahler is difficult to do from a technical standpoint, an endurance standpoint, and a psychological investment standpoint.”
“The music will directly speak to them if the audience allows it to, if they allow the music to work its magic," he said. "If you’re open to it, it’ll be transformational.”
Concert tickets are $17-$64 for adults, and $10-$33 for students, available at 563-322-7276 or qcso.org.