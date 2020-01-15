QCSO to play 'Coco' at Adler, with other activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Mercado on Fifth is delighted to be collaborating with the Quad City Symphony in their presentation of the music of 'Coco,'” said Mercado on Fifth director Melissa Freidhof-Rodgers. “This partnership will bring the music of 'Coco' to life, creating a celebration of Mexican culture and a unique educational experience for symphony patrons.”

“Mercado vendors will transport visitors to another place with the sights, sounds and flavors of Mexico," she said, noting traditional Mexican cuisine, including homemade tamales, elote (Mexican street corn), atole (a traditional drink enjoyed during Mexican holidays made of hot corn and masa typically served with tamales), Day of the Dead face-painting, retail items and art.

“At the Hispanic Chamber we believe our culture identity creates a unique and positive economic impact in the greater Quad-Cities area,” said GQCHCC executive director Zenaida Landeros. Saturday's activities offer the community "a better understanding of the beautiful traditions of our Hispanic culture."

"We are especially excited to be supporting such a unique event that will impact local businesses and provide our community the opportunity to experience such a unique event," Landeros said.