Quad-City arts organizations receive grants for projects and more

Twelve area organizations were among more than 170 groups and individuals to receive grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The IDCA recently awarded more than $2 million in grants for art, film, history and culture through several programs overseen by the department’s divisions: the Iowa Arts Council, the State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production, according to a news release.
Area recipients include:
• The Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Davenport, received an Art Project Grant for $10,000, according to a spreadsheet attached to the news release. It plans to use the funds for its Urban Exposure program.
"We're thankful for receiving this Iowa Arts Council grant during this time of uncertainty with the help of our monetary partners (including) Quad City Arts and Doris & Victor Day foundation, and the Figge,” said the organization’s executive director, Jonathan Burnett.
• Ballet Quad Cities, Rock Island, received a Cultural Leadership Partners Program Operating Support Grant for $15,000, according to the spreadsheet, for small outdoor performances and to create virtual education outreach programs for area schools.
“(We are) very grateful for the support of this fine Iowa organization,” said Ballet Quad Cities Founder and CEO Joedy Cook.
• The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center received an Art Project Grant for $1,500 for holiday brass, according to the spreadsheet.
• The Central Community Historical Society, DeWitt, received the Historical Resource Development Program grant for $8,613 for its DeWitt Observer newspaper preservation and digitization project, according to the spreadsheet.
• The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, received the Cultural Leadership Partners Program Operating Support Grant for $20,000, according to the spreadsheet.
“We are grateful (for) the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs for this grant, which provides essential operating support and enables the Figge to continue serving the community in creative ways inside and outside the museum,” said Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave.
• The Friends of the Davenport Public Library received the Historical Resource Development Program grant for $14,847, which will allow the organization to hire a company to digitize media from the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives Collection, according to the spreadsheet.
“Receiving the grant allows us to digitize an important audio archive of interviews with musicians who knew or were influenced by Bix Beiderbecke as well as other people who knew him,” said Davenport Public Library Director Amy Groskopf. Currently, “the audio tapes are in danger of deterioration and playback equipment is generally not available.”
• Grow Quad Cities Fund — Iowa received a $10,000 Art Project Grant for the Alternating Currents Festival. Because the Downtown Davenport Partnership (a division of the Quad Cities Chamber) canceled this year's festival because of COVID-19, Executive Director Kyle Carter said the “funding will be returned to the state, and we plan to reapply next year,” according to an email from Erin Platt, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Chamber.
• Hot Glass Inc., Davenport, received an Art Project Grant for $10,000, according to the spreadsheet, to bring local high school students to the shop for team building events.
“We are grateful to be one of the nine (Scott County) nonprofits to receive this grant, especially during this difficult time for all organizations,” said Executive Director Joel Ryser. “This grant will give local high school students a chance to work with a medium not offered in local schools, cultivate their creativity, and experience the studio glass-art movement.”
• The Muscatine Art Center received a Cultural Leadership Partners Program Operating Support Grant for $10,000 to cover “some basic operations,” said Muscatine Art Center Director Melanie Alexander.
“Funding from the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Iowa Arts Council is more important than ever. These grants help us to ensure continuity in our ability to engage with our community, and right now, that means increasing our online service while still caring for collections, curating exhibitions, and offering many in-person classes that follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations.”
• The Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport, received a Cultural Leadership Partners Program Operating Support Grant for $20,000, according to the spreadsheet.
“The Putnam Museum is thankful for this support from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs,” said Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins, in a news release. “Through this funding, the Putnam is able to continue our work in the community of preserving regional treasures and providing educational opportunities for individuals of all ages.”
• Quad City Arts, Rock Island, received an Art Project Grant for $10,000, according to the spreadsheet, to help fund its Visiting Artist Series.
“Because (the standard) delivery model focuses on bringing in artists for in-person events, we are changing how students and teachers interact with our artists during the 2020-2021 season,” said QCA Performing Arts Director Margot Day.
“We're very excited to continue our tradition of community engagement through the performing arts, and very pleased that we were able to essentially reinvent the series and still serve the needs of our students and community members.”
• The Quad City Symphony Orchestra received a Cultural Leadership Partners Program Operating Support Grant for $20,000, according to the spreadsheet.
"We are so grateful,” said QCSO Executive Director Brian Baxter. “This support will have a big impact on our ability to deliver live music to our community via our flagship Masterworks program, especially in the extremely challenging environment in which we find ourselves today."
Investments in history and the arts help boost quality of life and promote economic growth, which is especially important now during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
“These funds are critical to help sustain arts, film, heritage and cultural vibrancy across the state and showcase Iowa’s world-class cultural programs and destinations with help from our state’s hardworking artists, historic caretakers and creative business owners,” said IDCA Director Chris Kramer, in the release.
“It is important that we support our creative economy when this sector needs it more than ever."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!