Quad-City Arts' spring season series to be virtual dinner and show format

A contemporary jazz pianist, a multi-instrumental string quartet, and a Scottish folk/pop/rock group will all be featured as part of Quad City Arts’ Performing Arts Signature Series spring season, which will continue with a “virtual dinner and show” format through the end of April.

In lieu of the in-person events, subscribers will have online access to world-class artists from our Visiting Artist Series safely from the comfort of their own home. This unique experience offers take-out from a premium local restaurant paired with a backstage pass to a visiting artist who recorded a performance specifically for this event.

Tickets include a digital link to the performance and take-out dinner from either Biaggi’s in Davenport or Combine in East Moline using a “prix fixe” menu created for this event. A link to the menus with instructions for placing orders will be provided in advance. Access to the performance will be sent to subscribers by 4 p.m. the day of the event, and all orders placed in advance will be available at 5:30 p.m. for pickup.