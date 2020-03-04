Quad-City Symphony and Augustana Oratorio Society explore the emotions of death with Verdi's 'Requiem'

The piece premiered on May 22, 1874, the first anniversary of Manzoni’s passing.

“For Verdi, writing a requiem mass is literally the height of what he could do to remember and honor somebody,” Baxter said.

The overarching theme of this season's Masterworks programs is the drama of the human experience. This one explores how humans reflect on the end of life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve looked at conflict, passion, and love — but reflecting on mortality and immortality is a vital aspect of humanity,” Smith said.

Verdi’s Requiem (which NPR called "an opera in disguise") tackles end-of-life through intensely religious themes, though dramatized in such a way that reflects his love for the opera, the conductor said, noting one of the most stunning and powerful movements is the terrifying Dies Irae section.

“Verdi’s expression is universal," Smith said. "He is speaking about universal truths and universal feelings; it’s a portrait of the human experience of thinking about death, about being terrified by the day of judgment, and being comforted by the words that are in the Bible and by religion.”