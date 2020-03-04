Quad-City Symphony and Augustana Oratorio Society explore the emotions of death with Verdi's 'Requiem'

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra again joins with Augustana College's choral forces on a massive musical masterwork.
For the first time in 19 years, Giuseppe Verdi’s enormous and dramatic "Messa da Requiem" (requiem mass) will be performed with Augustana's Oratorio Society and Choral Artists, with four guest soloists this weekend. The work will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday at Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.
The innate drama of a remembrance of the dead is magnified in the hands of the Italian opera composer. "So, this piece is melodramatic and highly charged,” QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith said recently. “It is the text of a requiem, but it’s a drama. The chorus is a big protagonist in this.”
Verdi (1813-1901) began composing his Requiem in 1873 after hearing of the death of Italian writer and national hero Alessandro Manzoni.
“Manzoni and the composer Gioachino Rossini were two of the major cultural icons in Italy at the time that Verdi greatly revered,” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said. “When Verdi was a kid, he had and cherished Manzoni’s writings. It made a real imprint on him at a young age.”
The piece premiered on May 22, 1874, the first anniversary of Manzoni’s passing.
“For Verdi, writing a requiem mass is literally the height of what he could do to remember and honor somebody,” Baxter said.
The overarching theme of this season's Masterworks programs is the drama of the human experience. This one explores how humans reflect on the end of life.
“We’ve looked at conflict, passion, and love — but reflecting on mortality and immortality is a vital aspect of humanity,” Smith said.
Verdi’s Requiem (which NPR called "an opera in disguise") tackles end-of-life through intensely religious themes, though dramatized in such a way that reflects his love for the opera, the conductor said, noting one of the most stunning and powerful movements is the terrifying Dies Irae section.
“Verdi’s expression is universal," Smith said. "He is speaking about universal truths and universal feelings; it’s a portrait of the human experience of thinking about death, about being terrified by the day of judgment, and being comforted by the words that are in the Bible and by religion.”
“When it comes to death, when it comes to individuals passing, there’s quite a range of emotions,” Baxter said. “This piece covers it all. You will experience sounds of sorrow, joy, and terror in real intensity.”
Directing the chorus is frequent QCSO partner, Augustana professor Jon Hurty.
“The chorus is an incredibly important part of this work. And it needs to be a robust, large chorus,” Baxter said.
“The chorus sings for the majority of the piece. Everything is in Latin. And with that, there are all the challenges with language and diction that really require the chorus to prepare on a range of levels before they even get to a rehearsal with the orchestra.”
Featured are soloists Alexandria Shiner, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Robert Stahley, tenor; and Steven Humes, bass.
“It’s a long process for the chorus to learn a huge piece like this,” Smith said. “And Jon is an expert at pacing the rehearsals and getting people prepared in what they need to do. We rehearse Thursday, Friday, and Saturday -- and then perform that evening. It all has to come together really quickly.”
Tickets cost $18–$65 for adults, and $10–$33 for students, available at 563-322-7276 or qcso.org.