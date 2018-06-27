Bettendorf’s Josie Ironshield and Moline’s Regina Tsosie want to share a story they say has fallen through the cracks for far too long.
The story is of the plight of missing and murdered Native American girls and women.
In an effort to create more awareness, the Sage Sisters of Solidarity is planning a rally -- MMIW: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Others -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
"In the U.S., violence against indigenous women and girls have reached unprecedented levels on tribal lands and Alaska native villages," Ironshield said.
"It’s just something we feel really passionate about," she said. "Sadly, this is an issue that does not get enough media attention.
"We are mainly doing this because we want to educate the community about this problem because the missing and murdered, of course, does not just hit our culture," she said. "It hits every culture."
According to Ironshield, the National Crime Information Data base reports there were 5,712 known incidents of missing and murdered indigenous women in 2016. She said the third leading cause of death for native females, ages 10-to-24, is murder.
"That just shocked us," she said, adding statistics at reservations, in some cases are non-existent. "I think it happens a whole lot more than we know."
Ironshield said that, in many cases, there’s no recognition that the women are missing, other than from those close to them.
"A lot of these reservations, they don’t have access to the media," she said. "So their names do not get out there."
She said she realizes some people may say some of the women listed as missing may have simply left. But she believes that is a very small number.
"Some of these unaccounted women, we hear these families talk about they can’t find them," Ironshield said. "It’s been years. How does a person just fall off the earth like that? I don’t understand."
She said hopes people who come to the July 22 rally become more aware of the problem, and that all of the women who attend learn some defenses in terms of their surroundings. She also has one other goal.
"We are going to be touching on the topic of sex trafficking, because we think it has some tie to this but we are not sure," Ironshield said.