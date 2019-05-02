The prolific playwright/composer Aaron Randolph III, Davenport, has been busy again at QC Theatre Workshop.
The nonprofit's artistic director is presenting the premiere of his new stage adaptation of the children's classic, "The Little Prince," with 12 performances scheduled from May 3 to May 19. Unlike many previous Workshop productions, the 70-minute play, which incorporates comedy, music, dance, and puppetry, is suitable for family audiences.
First published in 1943 by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, "The Little Prince" is the story of a pilot whose plane crashes in the Sahara desert, leaving him desperate to find a way home. During his trek, he inexplicably encounters a little boy who claims to be a prince exploring the cosmos and traveling from one world to the next.
The pilot realizes that there is much he can learn from this strange little boy, and what follows in "The Little Prince" resulted in "one of world literature's most beloved and popular works," according to a QCTW release, noting the book has been translated into more than 300 languages and dialects.
“I've loved the book for a very long time,” Randolph said in the release. “And for a long time, I've thought that it would make a really great children's show that still has a thoughtful message for adults. And I also thought it would be well-suited to the Workshop because it's a play where, even if you don't bring children, you're still going to enjoy it, because it has such a heartfelt and thought-provoking message.”
Randolph's take on "The Little Prince" employs a minimal cast and production staff, with Zach Lawson as stage manager, Aaron Hook as lighting and scenic designer, and the show's three-person cast completed by St. Ambrose University theater professor Daniel Rairdin-Hale and Workshop veteran Amelia Fischer ("Almost, Maine"), the latter playing nine characters.
The title role is “played” by a puppet manned by Rairdin-Hale; there are also puppet versions of the story's Snake, Fox, and Flower (all created by Rairdin-Hale and Hook), and Randolph plays the pilot.
Rairdin-Hale brought unique expertise to the play: mask-making, according to St. Ambrose. He created masks for SAU's "The Tempest" (2016) to convey otherworldliness of the island spirits, and similarly, the masks in "The Little Prince" set characters apart — mainly the adults.
Rairdin-Hale made puppets for an adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland" at SAU (2012), for which Randolph wrote music, and he suggested the combination of four puppets and six rubberized latex masks for "Little Prince." The masks are painted to reflect the characters as they appear in the book, Rairdin-Hale said this week.
"The hope was, it looked like if you took pages of the book and made masks out of them," he said. "We're really excited for it; it's something pretty special."
“Since it's based on an existing work, it's been less about creating characters and developing a plot and more about finding ways to structure the story to make it more theatrical," Randolph said. "A lot of our work has been, 'Let's take this existing scene from the book and find four or five ways we can do it on stage, and then pick our favorite version.'”
“I hope, for adults, it will be an experience that reminds them of childhood and the wonder of being a child," he said. "Because for me, that's what the story is all about: to be able to look at the world the way you did when you were a kid. And for kids, I hope it lets them see a kind of theater they've maybe never been exposed to before — something a bit more abstract, maybe, than what they typically get with children's theater, but also very intimate and magical.”
Randolph has a long resume with both QCTW and Davenport Junior Theatre. At the former, he's penned original works "Broken" (2017), "Area 51" (2015) and "A Green River" (2013); adapted Susan Glaspell's "Inheritors" (2016), and acted in "Art" (2014).
He's scripted DJT student-performed comedies, including new adaptations of "The Emperor's New Clothes" and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." Randolph also serves as "The Little Prince"'s director, and composed original music for the production. He wrote the original musical, "Rumpelstiltskin!," for DJT in 2015.
"The Little Prince" is the sixth children's show he's written and the 22nd for which he's penned original music. "I've been involved with many wonderful productions, but I will say that 'The Little Prince' is the first children's show I've ever been involved in that has deeply touched me on a personal level," Randolph said.
Rairdin-Hale, chair of SAU's theater department, took a sabbatical this semester from teaching to work on the project. "I'm fortunate to have this opportunity," he said. "I wouldn't be able to put six weeks into making masks without it."
"The Little Prince" will be presented under the QC Theatre Workshop's “Pay What It's Worth” pricing policy, in which guests see the play first and pay afterward, allowing viewers to determine what the experience was worth to them personally. This strategy was designed to create an accessible experience for patrons regardless of financial means.