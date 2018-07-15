"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" is a serviceable getaway for families that already have seen the far superior “The Incredibles 2.”
This has much the same cast as the first two movies. Dracula (voice of Adam Sandler) and his family and friends continue to run the Hotel Transylvania with monsters for its clientele. Now that Dracula’s daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) has a family of her own, Dracula is left with the memories of his late wife.
Mavis, who is protective of her father, surprises her dad with a cruise to the Bermuda Triangle and, eventually, Atlantis. The whole bunch goes along, with Mavis’s human husband Jonathan (Andy Samberg) and their little boy, along with Frankenstein (Kevin James), Wayne the werewolf (Steve Buscemi), The Mummy (Keegan Michael Key) and Dracula’s father Vlad (Mel Brooks).
Dracula says that he never will “zing,” or fall in love again. But he does exactly that when he meets Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), the ship’s captain. He has no idea that Ericka is connected to Van Helsing, a vampire hunter from Dracula’s past.
Dracula’s friends encourage him to talk to the lady. But Mavis thinks that there’s something suspicious about the captain. Besides, she doesn’t like the idea of her father being with anyone but her mom.
If you’ve seen many movies, not much of this one will surprise. If you’ve seen many Sandler movies, you’ll know that much of the comedic stuff with which he is involved tends to get crass at least once or twice. This movie, unfortunately, sinks to that level a couple of times.
The animation has improved as the franchise has progressed. Some of the environments are quite beautiful here, and of course the antics of the colorful stylized characters still are fun to watch.
What’s amazing, though - and it’s one of the coolest scenes in any movie this year – is an Indiana-Jones type rescue sequence in which, in a sort of ballet, Dracula continues to save Ericka as he makes her way through all kinds of deadly traps. That, and a really funny scene toward the end (think: the finale of “Mars Attacks!”) that might leave you with an ear worm as you leave the theater.
Additionally, there’s a nice message about treating everyone nicely, whether monster or human, that won’t be lost on any viewer, regardless of age. And that’s what brings it to above-average status.
Don’t expect the depth and wit of “The Incredibles 2.” But you could do worse than taking your family to see a movie about family members who have a monstrous love for each other.