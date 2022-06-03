Red, White and Boom to light up Mississippi River July 3

The biggest fireworks show on the Mississippi River is back this year and set to go off on July 3.

Red, White and Boom will start at 9:30 p.m., according to a news release, synchronized with music from 97X. Quad-Citizens can watch the show from gathering areas along both sides of the Mississippi River, including LeClaire Park, Quinlan Court, Centennial Park and Bechtel Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

People can also attend activities throughout the day, ahead of the show. LeClaire Park will host classic rock band Identity Process starting at 6 p.m. There will also be yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station and magic shows from magician David Casas.

The Red, White and Bags! double-elimination tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Quinlan Court. Teams of two people ages 18 and up can join the tournament. There will also be food trucks and live music.

Schwiebert Park will have multiple groups performing live music starting at 5 p..m., alongside kids' activities, food trucks and a beer garden from Bent River Brewing Co.

The Freight House Farmers' Market will be open from 10 a.m. tp 2 p.m. and the River Bandits will face off against the Peoria Chiefs at 6 p.m.

Free parking will be available on both sides of the river. Downtown Davenport parking ramps will be free from 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and both street parking and parking ramps are free in Rock Island.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.