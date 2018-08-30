Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have "2020" vision.
The Bettendorf natives, screenwriters of the horror hit "A Quiet Place," now have an official release date of May 15, 2020, set for its sequel, "A Quiet Place 2," by Paramount Pictures.
The project is still in the early stages of development. Producer Andrew Form recently stated that "they are not rushing into anything while waiting for the perfect story," according to movieweb.com.
Form also revealed that John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first film, will be back. But it's unclear what his role in the sequel will be, the story said.
According to IMDB.com, Krasinski, Beck and Woods are listed as the film's writers. Krasinski, who first achieved Hollywood fame playing Jim on the NBC long-running hit "The Office," revised the original script.
"A Quiet Place," starring Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, was made for $17 million and released in early April. It has earned $332 million in worldwide box office, making it the fourth-highest-grossing supernatural horror film of all time behind "It," "The Sixth Sense" and "The Exorcist."
At the end of April, Paramount head Jim Gianopulos announced a planned sequel during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The event gathers theater owners from around the world for studios to show off what they have coming up.
The Movieweb story said Paramount "will probably do all that they can get John Krasinski back on board to direct 'A Quiet Place 2.'" Krasinski is currently starring in Amazon's Jack Ryan TV series and, more than likely, be pretty busy for the rest of the year.
"Krasinski's directing style has been praised by critics and fans for taking the creepy landscape and basically making a silent movie," the piece said.
In an email earlier this summer, Beck and Woods said they could not comment on the sequel. The filmmakers are in post-production on their new haunted-house movie, "Haunt," which they wrote and directed. There is no set release date yet for that film.
In late June, Beck and Woods announced they have a deal with Twentieth Century Fox to adapt the Stephen King short story "The Boogeyman."
"Ever since we were children, our nightmares have been fueled by the 'King' of horror," the Bettendorf High and University of Iowa graduates said.