Renwick Mansion hosts two comedy shows this weekend

The comedy series “Tomfoolery on Tremont” has another show this weekend — Sunday night at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave.

At 8 p.m. Sunday is Nick Vatterott (plus guests), who has performed on Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, "Comics Unleashed," AXS TV, "What's Your F@%king Deal" and has a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Vatterott was a producer/writer/performer on Comedy Central's stand-up sketch hybrid show "Mash Up." He's written for MTV, "The Critics' Choice Awards," Gorburger and "Real Time with Bill Maher." He's done panel on Red Eye and made an appearance on TRU TV's "Friends of The People."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His Comedy Central album “For Amusement Only” was named one of the top 10 albums of the year by Vulture, Laughspin and Splitsider. Splitsider also recently highlighted him in their “On The Verge” series. Vulture named him in its list of "The 50 comedians you should know." Vatterott was the recipient of the prestigious Andy Kaufman Award and won a Webby for his podcast "Heavyweight: A Sketch Show" and currently co-hosts the "Get Rich Nick" podcast on Earwolf.

Before Vatterott headed off to New York City, Chicago Magazine listed him as "The Funniest Man in Chicago.”

Admission to “Tomfoolery on Tremont” is $10 Sunday, available on eventbrite.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.