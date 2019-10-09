DAVENPORT – Retired Davenport Central teacher John F. Gill will sign copies of his new book, “Bones,” on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Davenport Elks Lodge #298, 4400 W. Central Park Ave.
His book is a fictional murder mystery which takes place on the Davenport Duck Creek recreation trail.
Gill graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1971 with a degree in fine arts. His teaching resume includes stops in Cedar Falls, Iowa and Melbourne, Australia before taking up residence in Davenport. Gill retired in 2009 after 16 years of teaching art, photography and computer graphics at Davenport Central High School.
You have free articles remaining.
He also served as the head boys and girls golf coach. Besides teaching, Gill is an accomplished artist and professional studio photographer. He has been married to his college sweetheart, Julie, for 48 years and has three children.
Gill's book, “Bones,” is available on Amazon in either paperback or E-book form. Autographed copies may be purchased for $10 (discounted from the regular $14) on the day of the book signing.