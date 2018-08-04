As gentle as its soft, bedraggled stuffed-animal stars, “Christopher Robin” is a whimsical, sometimes touching live-action movie about a man who has lost his sense of play.
The main character really isn’t Winnie the Pooh. It’s Christopher Robin himself, with Ewan McGregor in the titular role as a hard-working husband and father who rarely sees the family he loves so much.
We meet Christopher when he is a child, of course. He is going off to boarding school. But before he does, he has one final party with his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. He reassures his “silly old bear” that he always will remember him.
Through an incredibly moving and beautifully wrought sequence, we watch Christopher lose his father, grow up, fall in love, go off to war and come home to a daughter and a stressful job at a luggage company.
Meanwhile, back in the wood, Pooh wakes up one day to discover the other animals are missing. He can think of only one thing to do: Find Christopher to help him reassemble his friends.
Christopher does not expect to plop down onto a bench and discover Pooh on the other side.
Christopher has grown too old and too weary for the shenanigans of Pooh, who tracks honey through Christopher’s house and seems to wander into catastrophe at every turn. Christopher doesn’t have time or the wherewithal to manage Pooh, so he sets off with the bear to the Hundred Acre Wood to scare up the missing toys.
This is a tale of wistfulness and longing. Fans of the original “The Twilight Zone” series (I’m a die-hard “Zoner” myself) will see reflected here the same theme in “A Stop at Willoughby,” one of my favorite episodes.
Additionally, the message will be familiar to longtime Disney aficionados, who will recognize that Christopher faces the same plight as Mr. Banks in the original “Mary Poppins.”
Children will love seeing the animals – I have no idea how these stuffed playthings appear to move and interact with their human costars – who are funny and sweet.
If you or your children grew up watching the animated “Winnie the Pooh” movies, you probably will recognize the lovely tune – subtle in a lullaby-like way – that runs through the film. Jim Cummings provides the voice to both Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, and it’s marvelous to hear.
Take a trip to the Hundred Acre Wood, have some laughs, remember that Pooh’s favorite day is "today" and make that your favorite day, too … at least for a little while.