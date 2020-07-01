REVIEW: 'Athlete A': Disturbing documentary about gymnastics sex abuse scandal

Now, just as he was for years, he is surrounded by gatekeepers.

This true-crime story will engage and enrage you simultaneously.

“Athlete A” refers to Maggie Nichols, who was the first gymnast to report Nassar’s abuse. She, other survivors, and the team of Indy Star reporters who broke the story, are the heroes.

I like the way the reporters who broke the story talk about the investigation, building suspense as, bit by bit, they become aware of what has been happening. They receive tips and emails.

Nichols’ parents talk about how, after she reported Nassar to her coaches, she was not selected for an elite gymnastics team headed to the Rio Olympics.

This movie upset me. It isn’t easy to watch. Particularly troubling are the scenes in which Nassar is being questioned.

I marveled at, and was horrified by, the way he tried to talk around direct questions and how he seems, at one point, to know he’s been caught. Watch while his frustration builds and he begins to stammer — you can guess at what moment he knows he’s done for as a career health-care professional and longtime protected pedophile.