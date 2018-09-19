To say that she was “more than just a pretty face” is an understatement, as you will see in "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story."
Lamarr also was more than a joke in the classic comedy “Blazing Saddles,” where younger audiences unfamiliar with the performer might have puzzled over bad guy Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman) when he continues to correct other characters in the pronunciation of his name: “It’s Hedley,” he repeats.
Hedy Lamarr was born Hedwig Eva Kiesler in Vienna, Austria, to Jewish parents.
She dropped out of school to become an actress. Her first small role was in what translates to “Money on the Street” in 1930.
“Ecstasy” in 1932 was her breakthrough role in a controversial movie that was banned in the United States because of nudity and its sexual themes. Her wealthy husband was so upset by it that he tried to buy every print (with a little searching, you can see the uncut version online – tame by today’s standards but certainly not for the kids.)
Louis B. Mayer signed the actress to MGM and changed her name for pictures like “Algiers” and “Lady of the Tropics” and “White Cargo.” She played Delilah in the Cecil B. DeMille epic “Samson and Delilah” in 1949.
Her last movie was “The Female Animal” from 1958.
Director Alexandra Dean uses LaMarr’s interviews recorded in 1990 to string together the story of a woman who was far more than a pretty face — she truly was a scientist, although she did not have any formal training.
During the 1940s, Lamarr had a unique pastime: She was an inventor who used equipment that Howard Hughes gave her to contribute to “frequency hopping” technology in a radio-guidance system for torpedoes.
With her friend, composer George Antheil, she submitted a patent for this secure-communications method that eventually became the basis for Bluetooth and wi-fi. In 2014, they were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
There was a restlessness to Lamarr, who was married six times. She seemed to have been born ahead of her time. Quite likely, had she been an actress in contemporary times, she would have been acknowledged for her intellect.
She also contributed even more to the concept of a ski resort now known all over the world.
Lamarr’s life was tragic, not only because of her failed marriages but also because her real identity seemed to be hidden at every turn. She never embraced her Jewish identity, and wasn’t recognized for her inventions until long after her death. She remained reclusive, even to her family and friends, toward the end of her life.
Now that some of her real-life story has been uncovered, she is well worth recognizing in this film that will help you become acquainted with her.