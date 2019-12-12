REVIEW: Eastwood creates another well-crafted gem in 'Richard Jewell'

To the credit of Eastwood (and the nomination-worthy script by Billy Ray), "Richard Jewell" isn't some one-sided, vindictive diatribe against the FBI agents and the media mob that were so quick to shine the spotlight on Jewell.

We understand why the investigation so quickly focused on Jewell -- and we certainly understand why an ambitious local reporter would run with an FBI agent's tip as the foundation for a front-page story naming Jewell. When the guy leading the investigation whispers in your ear, "We're looking at the security guard," you'd be derelict in your reporting duties to NOT consider that a story.

The problem, as "Richard Jewell" illustrates again and again, is that neither the FBI, nor the local reporter, nor the national media that pounced on the initial story let the facts get in the way of that initial story. (At least not for a very long time.) Every time they were presented with evidence that could clear Richard Jewell, they conveniently ignored it or came up with unsubstantiated theories explaining away the evidence.

Paul Walter Hauser, perhaps best known for his portrayal of another sad-sack wannabe in "I, Tonya," delivers screen-commanding work as the title character.