"Free Solo" is stunning.
It’s a documentary that has all the action and character development you’d want from a feature film.
At first, I thought this was a movie about some sort of “Star Wars” fandom. What “free solo” refers to is solo climbing in which the climber goes it alone, without any ropes or protective equipment. Free soloists, as they’re sometimes known, tackle dizzying heights from which a fall would mean either serious injury or death.
The real Alex Honnold is the star. He’s known all over the world for his athleticism and his abilities as a climber.
He’s the well-recognized author of “Alone on the Wall.” His life is unusual in that he’s usually on the road, scaling a new challenge or at a book-signing/lecture appearance.
On one of his book tours, he meets the charming Sanni McCandless, now his girlfriend, and who is a “transition coach” for “outdoor-focused individuals,” according to her website.
Incidentally, he lives in his van and often is accompanied by McCandless.
Sometimes it’s frustrating to listen to Alex’s insensitive remarks about their relationship. It’s obvious that she loves Honnold, but at times Honnold seems to resent her presence.
The film-making crew is part of the goings-on, too, because they also take many risks to obtain some jaw-dropping footage. They know Honnold quite well, and are so attached to him that they become emotional when he decides to climb El Capitan — one of the camera operators, in fact, has to look away during the climb because he is so terrified of what he might see.
Honnold is an interesting individual who shares some of his early life with his audience. When we learn that he grew up in a non-emotional environment where he never heard "I love you," we begin to understand his perspective on his relationship with McCandless. “I always choose climbing over a lady,” he says at one point
Much of the movie is focused on Honnold while he considers when he will climb the 3,200-foot El Capitan, in Yosemite Valley, Calfornia.
No one has been able to climb it free solo, but that’s what Honnold longs to do.
Danger lurks around Honnold, and he knows it. Many free soloists have died doing what they loved.
Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin build the tension for viewers while it mounts in Honnold. We worry and climb right along with him.
On a day-to-day basis, Honnold lives a simple life, and his ethics are reflected in the Honnold Foundation, which “envisions a world where all people have equal access to opportunity and live in balance with the environment,” advocating the use of solar energy, according to his website.
Produced by National Geographic Films, this film deserves to be seen on the big screen ... as does the bigger-than-life Honnold himself.