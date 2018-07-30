No, I don’t count the days until the next “Mission: Impossible” movie comes out, as I do with the “Star Wars” franchise and other series.
But am I ever glad when the next installment arrives. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is a rollicking adrenaline-rush of a movie that’s well-written and beautifully directed by Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie has written a number of Cruise spotlights, including “Valkyrie,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Jack Reacher” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”
McQuarrie knows how to shoot and direct Cruise so that the actor is at his best, whether Cruise is running full-speed toward a target, climbing a cliff, becoming involved in a fight in a washroom or shown in closeup as he desperately thinks of a way to escape a situation.
Cruise, of course, reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, the spy on the Impossible Missions Force who is trying to save the world from a terrorist attack that involves three spheres of deadly plutonium. Cruise also is joined by the rest of the team including Simon Pegg as Benji, who provides a lot of the comic relief; Ving Rhames as Luther and Alec Baldwin.
This time, the proceedings also include Angela Bassett as CIA director Erica Sloane and Henry Cavill as a CIA agent whose is assigned to accompany Hunt.
As usual, Hunt is required to perform some death-defying feats. Among them are skydiving into a storm, a motorcycle chase through Paris, running through London (much to my delight, there’s a scene in St. Paul’s) and hanging from a helicopter.
My favorite sequence, though, is the bathroom fight that includes the extraordinary Liang Yang, who deserves to have his own movie. This is one of the most entertaining scenes in the film, or in any other film this year. Wait until you see the clever ways the actors attack each other – just as with any other good fight scene, this one truly is a beautifully choreographed struggle.
Also on hand are two romantic interests for Hunt, both of whom add dramatic tension.
This is the sixth in a franchise that is 22 years old (how can that be?) The reboot of the television series was released in 1996. That means that the movies, like their star himself, just keep getting better with age.
Whether you want to avoid the fact that you’ve taken all your vacation days this year, that school is just about to begin again or that not-so-many-weeks from now you’ll see the leaves turn, this is fantastic escapist fare that will help extend the summer just a little bit more.