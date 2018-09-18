I didn’t expect to laugh as hard as I did at this quirky grownups-only mystery.
While I watched, I remembered what a delightful surprise Paul Feig’s “Bridesmaids” was. And now he has directed another raunchy movie – this time a thriller – with “A Simple Favor.”
This, like “Bridesmaids,” is “R”-rated for its adult themes, foul language and an eyebrow-raising “Ew!” theme. So this may not be for the “PG-13” crowd.
Anna Kendrick is doting mom Stephanie, who has a vlog for moms now that she’s alone with her little boy after her husband was killed in a car crash. Stephanie is a perfect mother, always volunteering for whatever is needed at her son’s school.
Her boy is friends with the son of Emily (Blake Lively), a busy publicist who works “in the city.” When the two mothers meet, it’s clear they couldn’t be more different.
When they end up at Emily’s gorgeous home, though, they end up drinking afternoon martinis together and sharing secrets. The rebellious Emily, who seems to have no boundaries, brings out a little of the wild child in the awkward, repressed Stephanie.
Everything that Stephanie sees tells her that Emily and her husband Sean (Henry Golding, “Crazy Rich Asians”) have a passionate, tempestuous marriage.
But something is amiss. Emily calls Stephanie one day to pick up her son from school – it seems that Emily is dealing with some sort of crisis, and Sean is at the bedside of his ailing mother.
Hours pass, and Stephanie isn’t sure what to do. So she begins to track down her friend – that is, until it appears that the police need to be involved, because Emily has vanished.
Now Emily does some hard-core investigating, and even asks viewers of her vlog to help. She goes to great lengths to uncover the mystery of Emily and what’s really going on. In the meantime, the audience learns that Stephanie has some secrets of her own.
This has one of the coolest soundtracks this year, or possibly ever, with the likes of Serge Gainsbourg’s French pop songs, including his duet with Brigitte Bardot on “Bonnie & Clyde” as well as a number or two by Francoise Hardy.
Feig is wonderful at directing movies about strong women. This film is reminiscent of both “Bridesmaids” and “The Heat,” with its iron-willed characters and savage humor.
This is for fans of adult comedies. And it’s also for mystery aficionados, who will appreciate the twists and turns of the plot.
Do yourself a favor and take two hours to enjoy comical, smart take on friendship, sex and secrets.