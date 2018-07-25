Months ago, when I first saw the trailer for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” I groaned.
I thought, “Oh, no. Here’s another money grab. It looks preposterous.”
I was right: It is preposterous. And it’s probably a money grab, too. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t enjoyable. While I was watching this movie, I didn’t have a care in the world. I wanted only one thing: To get home and load my car with my ABBA CDs so that I could keep the positive energy of this delightful film going for a little while.
This is set five years after the end of the first movie. Donna (Meryl Streep) has passed away, leaving Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) getting ready to open the Hotel Bella Donna.
The story flashes back much of the time to show us how Donna (played as a younger woman by Lily James, “Cinderella,”) met the three young men, each of whom could have fathered Sophie.
The nervous Harry (Hugh Skinner as a young man and Colin Firth as the older character) is sweet and charming. There is an absolutely delicious sequence in a French café to, naturally, “Waterloo,” with so much eye candy – from Napoleon references to dancing that reflects the words of the song. And ABBA's Benny Andersson appears in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, seated at a piano and giving a wink to the audience.
Bill (Josh Dylan/Stellan Skarsgård) is confident and handsome, and he takes Donna off on his sailboat. Later Donna falls completely in love with Sam (Jeremy Irvine/Pierce Brosnan) who breaks her heart when he lies to her.
Donna’s best friends Rosie (Alexa Davies/Julie Walters) and Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn/Christine Baranski) are on hand to support Sophie.
Screenwriter/Director Ol Parker has created a colorful riot of a movie, with even the most subdued environments offering brilliant hues with a dazzling shirt here or a brilliant kitchen utensil there. The songs, which are brilliantly choreographed, are cleverly used and sure to please ABBA fans.
And the music … oh, the music. The numbers begin with young Donna’s college commencement and a bicycle-infused production of "When I Kissed the Teacher.” Again, it’s ridiculous but absolutely endearing, and it provides a great pacesetter for the rest of the film.
There’s a buildup to the appearance of Sophie’s grandmother, played by Cher as, mostly, herself.
And usually I don’t write spoilers, but … don’t be surprised if you see one character in a surprise and surprisingly compelling sequence that’s sweet enough to bring tears to your eyes.
And now I must go set “Fernando” on repeat.